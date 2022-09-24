Do the Cubs Have the Capital to Acquire Trout?

It's plain to see the Los Angeles Angels are going downhill. They have too value much conserved in their two stars, Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. Much speculation has already befallen Ohtani's fate during the 2023 offseason.

The Angels don't look likely to compete next year, so they should maximize the potential return on their two-way superstar. Why has Trout's future not come under the same scrutiny?

For one, Trout has a much longer contract, seven years longer to be exact. That deal extends through the 2030 season. Secondly, his deal includes a full no-trade clause. Trout would have to approve any deal the Angels make. So before any speculation begins, one has to wonder if Trout would have interest in joining the Chicago Cubs.

The Cubs do look likely to spend in the future. Owner Tom Ricketts recently signed a new TV deal with Marquee Sports before Opening Day 2020. Though the details of that contract were not disclosed, it's fair to assume the Cubs will receive a figure in the billions as opposed to the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Ricketts has stated he plans to spend in the free agent market in an article by ESPN's Jesse Rogers, and the Cubs are ready to be competitive again.

"Our moves over the past year and at the trade deadline have put us in a position of strength in both player and financial currency. We plan to be very active again this offseason competing in the free agent market."

Not only are the Cubs a historic franchise, in a major city with a rapid fan-base, but they look to take a weak National League Central division by storm in 2023. From Trout's perspective, what's not to like?

Yet looking at the deal from the Cubs' point of view, it's a little bit tougher. The Angels will want Major League ready talent and top level prospects for Trout, both of which the Cubs have in droves, but it is hard to see themselves potentially sacrificing a longer window for a shorter one for an 31-year-old injury-prone Trout.

Chicago would certainly concede Pete-Crow Armstrong and Brennan Davis to the Angels in a trade. Throwing in a breakout minor leaguer like Alexander Canario might be a sweetener, but on top of that the Angels would still want MLB ready talent. Parting with Hayden Wesneski might be painful, but it would be worth it to acquire the greatest player of a generation.

To complete that deal, the Cubs could offer to take Anthony Rendon, the Angels big-ticket third baseman mired by injury but owed nearly $155 million over the next four seasons.

Rendon's contractual value at present is nil because of his monster salary, but he shouldn't be counted out from providing value on the diamond. He's still a solid fielder and there's power to be unlocked again once he is healthy.

In service of acquiring Mike Trout, Rendon is worth it. That deal would immediatley make the Cubs more potent contenders than they could ever hope to be with those prospects at the expense of shortening their window.

It's a deal that would bring excitement to Wrigley Field that has been absent for several years. If Trout is on the move, the Cubs are one of MLB's most logical suitors.

