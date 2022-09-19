Ernie Banks Breaks Grand Slam Record on This Day in Cubs History

Ernie Banks broke barriers throughout 19 season as a Chicago Cub. He finished his career as MLB's leader for home runs as a shortstop. He unfortunately holds the record for most games played without making the postseason. Most importantly, he broke the color barrier at Wrigley Field, the first black ballplayer to ever play for the Cubs.

But on Sept. 19, 1955, Ernie Banks broke the record for most grand slams in a single season with five. Today the record is notched at six, shared between Don Mattingly and Travis Hafner, who beat and tied the record in 1987 and 2006 respectively.

Since 1955 three other players have hit five grand slams in a season, their names: Albert Pujols (2009), Richie Sexson (2006) and Jim Gentile (1961).

But in 1955 the record was a deadlock at four. Ray Boone, Vince — brother of Joe Dimaggio, Lou Gehrig, Sid Gordon, Tommy Heinrich, Ralph Kiner, Al Rosen, Babe Ruth, Frank Schulte and Rudy York all laid claim to the record, and as of the morning of Sept. 19, 1955 so too did Banks.

In front of less than 5,000 people at Sportsman's Park in St. Louis, Banks sent a seventh inning pitch from Lindy McDaniel deep over the left-field fence for a 5-0 Cubs lead, shattering the 11-way tie for his fifth grand slam of 1955 and his 44th home run of the season.

But in classic Cubs fashion, that all came crumbling down as starter Paul Minner allowed five unanswered runs in the eighth and ninth before reliever Jim Davis gave up to the Cardinals a walk-off home run in the bottom of the thirteenth.

