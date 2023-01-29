Kyle Hendricks hopes to be recovered from his shoulder injury and ready to throw by March 1st.

Kyle Hendricks, the last remaining player from the Chicago Cubs’ 2016 World Series championship team, hopes to begin throwing off a mound by March 1, according to a report in the Chicago Sun-Times.

Hendricks is recovering from a capsular tear in his right shoulder that sidelined him for the last three months of the 2022 season.

“In my mind, it’s not the end of the world if he’s not ready for Opening Day,” Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy told the Sun-Times this month, “because it’s such a long season that getting him to feeling great and being at his best is our No. 1 priority.”

Hendricks went 4-6 with a 4.80 ERA in 16 starts last season. Hendricks is 87-61 with a 3.46 ERA in his nine-year career.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!