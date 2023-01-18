Eric Hosmer is hoping to bounce back after his struggles in the 2022 season with the Boston Red Sox.

Eric Hosmer would rather forget the 2022 season which included some major offensive struggles and a trade from the San Diego Padres to the Boston Red Sox.

Hosmer was never able to find any type of rhythm in those 14 games for the Red Sox.

After the Red Sox released the 33-year-old Hosmer, he landed with the Chicago Cubs on a one-year deal. It’s a transition Hosmer is stoked about.

“It’s kind of like a new life, and you want to make the most of every opportunity — and for this opportunity for me personally, I feel like it’s a great one,” Hosmer told reporters at the recently held Cubs Convention. “The main thing everyone says, especially around the league, is when you play at Wrigley Field it feels like the state championship every game. It’s just a different energy. It’s a different atmosphere.

“Maybe (a change of scenery) is a good thing. I didn’t play much baseball in the second half of last year. I was hurt in Boston and carried that to the end of the offseason. So that’s a good reset for me. And now to parlay that with signing here in Chicago, that’s enough motivation as you can have.”

In 12 years, the left-handed hitting Hosmer has 196 home runs and 879 RBI. Last season was an aberration and that’s exactly what the Cubs are hoping for in the friendly hitting confines of Wrigley Field.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!