Does Omar Narváez Make Sense for the Cubs?

The Chicago Cubs seemed poised to let longtime catcher Willson Contreras this offseason, leaving some questions about what the catching unit will look like in 2023.

It's almost a certainty that Yan Gomes will be on the roster, potentially as the main catcher for next season, as he jelled incredibly well with the pitching staff and is a steady presence behind the plate, but who the Cubs decide to pair him with remains to be seen.

PJ Higgins was Chicago's third catcher for 2022, but was starting more at first base by the end of the season and is likely better suited as more of a utilityman. There's also a decisive lack of options within the organization that are likely to be Major League ready for the beginning of 2023, though prospect Miguel Amaya could be an option later in season, so it seems likely that Chicago will be in the catcher market this winter.

If the Cubs aren't willing to pay for Contreras, it's hard to imagine them prioritizing a top catcher in the offseason, instead focusing on the second tier of free agents. A perfect fit for Chicago can be found in Omar Narváez, a familiar National League Central foe.

The catcher has spent the past three seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers and had stints with the Chicago White Sox and the Seattle Mariners. The 30-year-old would be the perfect antithesis to Yan Gomes, providing more offensive upside from the catcher spot than Gomes, while Gomes represents the better option for defense.

Narváez has a career wRC+ of 101, not bad for a catcher, and is likely to fetch a more than affordable contract in free agency — projected just over $3 million by Spotrac.

With both Gomes and Narváez being 30 or older now, we could see the two of them have a pretty even split in games, which would keep both of them fresher, and perhaps lead in a uptick in production at the plate, an approach that worked for Contreras this season.

Narváez could be a perfect addition to be a complementary piece to Gomes behind the plate. It would likely be a 1A and 1B scenario when deciding who would be the primary catcher, but a veteran backstop duo of two catchers that bring different skills to the table could pay big dividends for 2023.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!