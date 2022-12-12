Tracking Contreras' Negativity Towards Chicago

Since inking his five-year, $87.5 million deal with the St. Louis Cardinals, Willson Contreras has been quick to sever ties with the organization with which he has been a part of his whole career.

Though the Chicago Cubs got him a World Series ring, carving out a place for him in their illustrious history, Contreras has been quick to dump that legacy. Instead, he's preferred to heap praise on the Cubs' biggest rival at the expense of his boyhood club.

Of course, it is natural for any player to pander to their new team and fans, but what Contreras has done goes above and beyond; he's under no obligation to slander his old team.

Perhaps foremost of his quotes is this:

Tradition and celebration?

If you want tradition, the Cubs organization predates the Cardinals by 11 years: 1871 to 1882.

Sure, their history is not as illustrious, but Contreras still won a title in Chicago. What kind of celebration can he get in St. Louis that he didn't already get in Chicago?

Finally, he was still on the Cubs when he realized he wanted to be a Cardinal. Perhaps, there was already some turmoil between him and the front office at this point, but it's simply disrespectful to the fans to acknowledge that.

But Contreras didn't stop there.

"I'm thankful for the Cubs. I'm thankful for their fans. But now, I'm looking forward to beating the Chicago Cubs," he said at his introductory press conference in St. Louis.

Sure, the former-Cub may be pandering, but it's not entirely necessary to drag the Cubs down while building up your new home.

Lastly, Contreras published an article in The Players' Tribune on Thursday. It's very likely ghostwritten, so any animosity has been toned down, but Contreras says this:

"The rivalry between these two teams has been a big part of my life over the past six years, and now I’m going to be playing for the other side. I’m excited for that, to see what that feels like. And I know for certain that I made the best decision here. Everything just feels absolutely right."

Contreras will play seven games back at Wrigley Field this year on the other side of the rivalry. Do you intend to cheer the 2016 World Champion or boo him?

