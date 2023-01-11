The Chicago Cubs now are excessive in the middle infield. Could it make sense for the Cubs to trade Nick Madrigal?

The Chicago Cubs now have an excess of middle infielders. Nico Hoerner has taken control of second base and the franchise just signed superstar shortstop Dansby Swanson to a seven-year, $177 million deal.

The man left on the outside looking in is Nick Madrigal. Obtained from the White Sox in 2021 in a trade that sent Craig Kimbrel from the North Side, Madrigal was once seen as a top prospect in the game.

However, injuries derailed his 2022 MLB season. The middle infielder played in just 59 games and slashed .249/.305/.282, a far cry from what the franchise and front office were expecting of the player.

Now, he is left to compete with Hoerner for the second base job, but Hoerner clearly has the inside path after hitting .281/.327/.410 over the course of 135 games last season.

One team who could use Madrigal's services is the Boston Red Sox. Trevor Story will miss significant time in 2023 with injury and Madrigal is left without a solidified spot thanks to Swanson and Hoerner. A perfect fit?

Chad Jennings of The Athletic thinks so.

Chicago could do with adding some talent to the farm while dealing from a position of excess. The opportunity to compete and be in contention during the 2023 MLB season is within reach and continuing to add for the future couldn't hurt.

Moving Madrigal seems like the logical play.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!