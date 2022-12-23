One of the Chicago Cubs outfield targets has just signed with the San Francisco Giants, who do they turn to now?

The Chicago Cubs are looking for more outfield help, there is no secret about their intentions. They also desperately need a left-handed bat. Michael Conforto fit both of those bills and he was just inked to a deal by the San Francisco Giants.

The deal was huge for a player coming off a significant injury that saw him miss the entirety of the 2022 MLB season. The Giants doled out a two-year, $36 million contract with an option after the first year.

Chicago likely did not match that, a smart move.

That being said, Conforto very well could return to his pre-2021 production and if that happens then San Francisco just got a bargain.

So, with the lefty off the board, what's next for the Cubs?

If Chicago is looking for a lefty, then players like Eric Hosmer, Corey Dickerson, and Tyler Naquin remain. None of those names would move the needle much in the Cubs' favor, but could provide some much needed veteran presence within the dugout and in the lineup.

Hosmer could be the most attractive option as he would come at league-minimum due to the San Diego Padres having to pick up the rest of his tab. He is also a veteran first baseman who could help answer the question at the position, at least in the short term and even on a rotational basis.

If he can prove he can still hit, then having his left-handed bat in the lineup even as a designated hitter could pay dividends. There is almost no risk.

Dickerson is another option. The former St. Louis Cardinal played in 96 games last season and slashed .267/.300/.499, that type of production would be welcomed in Chicago.

Naquin, the youngest of the aforementioned options, had a dismal 2022 season split between the Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets slashing .229/.282/.423. Those numbers were far off his career average and he could be due for a rebound.

All three could be worth a flier for the Cubs who are looking to exit their "re-tool" and will need veteran help and experience to lead them to their next contention window.

Conforto may be off the table, but there are still plenty of players left in the bargain bin that could help Chicago achieve their goals.

