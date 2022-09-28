Tennessee Smokies Drop Game Two of Southern League Championship
When Yonathan Perlaza smacked a long double off the right-centerfield wall in the third inning to score Zach Davis and give the Tennessee Smokies a 1-0 lead over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in the bottom of the third inning, it appeared the Smokies were well on their way to becoming the second Chicago Cubs minor league affiliate to win its league championship, the other being High-A South Bend.
It was not to be, too good to be true.
In the sixth inning, the normally reliable Tennessee bullpen unraveled. With just one baserunner and still no runs across in the sixth, the Tennessee relievers allowed eight straight baserunners to reach, scoring seven runs. The bulk of the damage was done against Michael McAvene, who was charged for five earned runs without recording an out.
Pensacola cruised to victory from there, securing the 7-1 victory and forcing a championship-deciding game three for the Southern League title. The matchup will take place at 6:15 p.m. CDT Wednesday at Smokies Stadium in Tennessee. The Smokies are looking for their first league title since 2004.
Also on the farm:
Triple-A: Iowa Cubs (67-81) vs Toledo Mud Hens (87-62): L 7-5
- Eight Iowa starters had one hit or more.
- Alex Canario went 2-for-5 with his fifth home run in 19 Triple-A games. The 22-year-old has 36 home runs across three levels this season.
- Matt Mervis also went 2-for-5, doubling for the 15th time in Iowa. The first baseman has a .992 OPS in Triple-A.
- John Hicks doubled and homered in his five at-bats. The 33-year-old now has 20 long balls this season.
- Wyatt Short tossed five innings, striking out seven batters and allowing two runs on a walk and four hits.
Double-A: Tennessee Smokies (1-1) vs Pensacola Blue Wahoos (1-1): L 7-1
- Riley Thompson dominated for five innings. The righty allowed just four baserunners and struck out eight.
- Nelson Maldonado, Cole Roederer, and Yonathan Perlaza each doubled in the contest. All three have postseason OPS' of 1.125 or better.
