D-backs Overcome Mistakes in Walk-Off Win Against the Dodgers
It looked like the Diamondbacks were going to gift-wrap another game to the Dodgers, but Christian Walker came up with arguably the biggest hit of the 2024 season. Trailing by one, Walker turned around a Nabil Crismatt changeup with a line drive home run into the D-backs bullpen for a walk-off two-run home run in the 10th.
It was Walker's 7th homer of the year and second of the game. He also had a single and three RBI on the night. Prior to his at bat in the 10th Torey Lovullo went up to Walker and told him to "Hit one to the [expletive] moon"
The home run overcame a series of mistakes that allowed this game to go into extra innings in the first place. The Dodgers scored their first two runs on a wild pitch and a balk by left-hander Joe Mantiply, taking a 2-1 lead.
Another mistake came later in the game, after the D-backs tied it in the bottom of the eighth. With two outs and Gabriel Moreno on first, Corbin Carroll smoked a line drive into the right field corner. Slowing up between first and second, Moreno was unable to score, costing them a run in that situation. Instead of taking a lead into the ninth, the game remained tied. Torey Lovullo said he was aware of the baserunning miscue and the coaching staff was taking care of it.
The D-backs did a great job of piecing the game together, when the originally scheduled Jordan Montgomery was scratched due to the one hour and 55 minute delay caused by a swarm of bees building a colony at the top of the screen behind home plate. Left-hander Brandon Hughes started what ultimately became a bullpen game.
The bullpen did a good job of shutting down the Dodgers' top three hitters, holding Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, and Freddie Freeman to a collective 2-for-12 with six strikeouts. Perhaps the most impressive performance in holding those three superstars in check came from Scott McGough in the top half of the 10th. With a runner on second, he managed to hold the Dodgers to just one run on Will Smith sacrifice fly. That proved to be critical, as it allowed Walker to bat as the go-ahead run.
The D-backs and Dodgers will finish out the series tomorrow. Montgomery will start Wednesday night for the D-backs, pushing everyone in the rotation back a game in the San Diego series. Yoshinobu Yamamoto will start for the Dodgers. First pitch at Chase Field will be at 6:40 PM.