Diamondbacks and Dodgers Game Delayed Due to Bee Swarm
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers game was delayed tonight due to a bee swarm that settled on atop the safety neeting behind home plate just before the 6:40 P.M. MST start time.
After the team announced that the game was in delay, it took until 7:50 for Beekeeper Matt Hilton of Blue Sky Pest Control to arrive and begin the work of clearing the swarm. He arrived to a rousing welcome from the fans at Chase Field
The process took only about 15 minutes as Hilton rode a piece of lift equipment to the top of the netting and began spraying and vacuuming the swarm.
Finally finished, Hilton waved to the crowd as they gave him another loud ovation. He returned later to throw out the ceremonial first pitch of the game.
The game is scheduled to resume at 8:35 P.M., after a delay of one hour and 55 minutes. Jordan Montgomery, the originally scheduled starter, has been scratched and the team will utilize a bullpen game of sorts, as the recently called up Brandon Hughes will begin the first inning.