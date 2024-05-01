Inside The Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks and Dodgers Game Delayed Due to Bee Swarm

A nearly two hour delay took place at Chase Field due to the swarm

Jack Sommers

Bees swarm on the home plate net delaying the start of the game between the Dodgers and the
Bees swarm on the home plate net delaying the start of the game between the Dodgers and the / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers game was delayed tonight due to a bee swarm that settled on atop the safety neeting behind home plate just before the 6:40 P.M. MST start time.

After the team announced that the game was in delay, it took until 7:50 for Beekeeper Matt Hilton of Blue Sky Pest Control to arrive and begin the work of clearing the swarm. He arrived to a rousing welcome from the fans at Chase Field

The process took only about 15 minutes as Hilton rode a piece of lift equipment to the top of the netting and began spraying and vacuuming the swarm.

Finally finished, Hilton waved to the crowd as they gave him another loud ovation. He returned later to throw out the ceremonial first pitch of the game.

The game is scheduled to resume at 8:35 P.M., after a delay of one hour and 55 minutes. Jordan Montgomery, the originally scheduled starter, has been scratched and the team will utilize a bullpen game of sorts, as the recently called up Brandon Hughes will begin the first inning.

Published |Modified
Jack Sommers

JACK SOMMERS

Jack Sommers is the Publisher for FanNation Inside the Diamondbacks, part of the Sports Illustrated network. Formerly a baseball operations department analyst for the D-backs, Jack also covered the team as a credentialed beat writer for SB Nation and has written for MLB.com and The  Associated Press. Follow Jack on Twitter @shoewizard59