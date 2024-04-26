Diamondbacks Look to Start Mariners Series on Strong Note
The Diamondbacks begin a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners Friday night. After a frustrating series against the St. Louis Cardinals, they send Zac Gallen to the mound. The last time Gallen took the mound at T-Mobile Park was when he started the 2023 All-Star Game.
Gallen has made two starts following a loss this season. He is 1-0 in those two starts with a 2.45 ERA in 11 innings. His last start against the Giants is the only time this season that the D-backs ace has ever trailed in a game. He'll be looking to right the ship after allowing five runs in five innings.
Emerson Hancock has never faced the Diamondbacks before. The 6th overall selection from the 2020 MLB Draft has seven career starts with a 5.51 ERA. He's been hit hard to start the season, with 23 hits and four home runs allowed in 20 2/3 innings. Most of that damage came in his first two starts, when he allowed 11 runs on 15 hits in 8 2/3 innings, as he's coming off back-to-back six-inning quality starts against the Chicago Cubs and Colorado Rockies.
Lineups
Corbin Carroll has gotten off to a slow start this season, hitting .208 with a .581 OPS in his first 24 games. He was moved down to the seventh spot in the order before Wednesday's game. A return to home could be the boost he needs, as the Seattle native tries to fix his swing and approach.
It will be the first game between the two teams since the Paul Sewald trade on July 30, 2023. Josh Rojas was one of three players Arizona sent to Seattle, with Dominic Canzone and prospect Ryan Bliss also involved in the deal.
With their ace on the mound, the D-backs started their most surehanded option at shortstop with Kevin Newman getting the nod over Blaze Alexander.
Bullpen
Arizona's bullpen is in pretty solid shape entering the series, thanks to the solid starting pitching they got vs. the Cardinals. Kevin Ginkel and Ryan Thompson are rested up. Logan Allen is likely unavailable after pitching three innings on Tuesday and Bryce Jarvis has seen a lot of work on this road trip.
The unit has been affected by poor performance and injuries to begin the season. Miguel Castro and Kyle Nelson were placed on the injured list in the last series and closer Paul Sewald is close to returning. There may be updates on these three when manager Torey Lovullo talks to the media before the game. For more information be sure to also see our in depth series preview