Ryne Nelson Activated, Brandon Hughes Optioned to Reno
The D-backs have reinstated right-handed starter Ryne Nelson off the 15-day Injured List. In a corresponding move, left-handed reliever Brandon Hughes was sent back down to Triple-A Reno. Nelson will get the start today at Chase Field. First pitch is at 1:10 PM.
Hughes had pitched well in the minors, sporting a 1.84 ERA in 10 relief appearances, before making an improbable start as the opener for an impromptu bullpen game after starter Jordan Montgomery had been scratched due to the now-famous Bee Delay.
Hughes performed admirably in that start, going just one scoreless inning and striking out both Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. His next outing, a 1.1 inning relief appearance, also saw him strike out two without allowing a run, but last night's outing was a step in the wrong direction.
Hughes allowed four hits and a home run, giving up four earned runs while only recording one out against the Padres as the D-backs lost 13-1. Now, he'll spend some time back in Triple-A.
Ryne Nelson, however, had been trending in a positive direction before his injury. Although being blown up in his 2024 debut, Nelson had pitched well against the Braves, before going six strong innings of one-run ball against the Cardinals at home.
Nelson had been through two scoreless innings in San Francisco, before a comebacker nailed him in the elbow and landed him on the 15-day IL. Thankfully, the injury was minor, and Nelson is set to make his first start since April 18th today, without requiring any rehab starts.
The D-backs will give Lourdes Gurriel Jr. the day off. After starting out the season at a blazing pace, Gurriel has cooled to a .241/.284/.398 slash with a .682 OPS. He has just two base hits in his last eight games. Pavin Smith is in the lineup and batting third today. Torey Lovullo reiterated his confidence in Smith's ability to hit, and feels he just needs to get an opportunity.
The D-backs need Corbin Carroll's bat to get going. He's shown some (albeit small) signs of potential improvement. Carroll had been dropped as low as eighth in the batting order, but moves up to seven today. Lovullo indicated that he plans to move Carroll back up towards the top of the order on Tuesday in Cincinnati.
The D-backs will face a unique challenge in San Diego's starter today. Right-hander Matt Waldron is the only pitcher in MLB to rely heavily on a mind-bending knuckleball. Waldron does throw a fastball, sweeper and cutter, but Arizona, whose offense has sputtered to the tune of just two runs over their last three games, will need to see the ball well in order to get anything going off a unique arm like Waldron.
That said, Waldron is only pitching to a 4.35 ERA, and is 1-3 thus far. The D-backs desperately need a spark off offense, and a win if they hope to keep hope alive for a successful 2024 season. They look to avoid a three-game sweep, and prevent themselves from dropping to seven games below .500.