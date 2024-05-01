Brandon Hughes' Journey Through Injury Led to Improbable Start
The early part of 28-year-old left-hander Brandon Hughes career hasn't exactly been painless. The young reliever certainly couldn't have been expected to get the start in a major league game, mere hours after his call-up to the major leagues was announced by the team.
Arizona had signed Hughes to a minor league deal this off-season, after a knee injury derailed the left-hander's stint with the Chicago Cubs, the team that drafted him back in 2017. He had pitched well in his only full season with Chicago, making 57 appearances and pitching to a 3.12 ERA, while going eight-for-eight in saves in 2022.
Unfortunately, he'd only pitch 13 2/3 innings the next year, as he was forced to have surgery on his injured knee. That led to nagging issues, which was a major strain on the left-hander's ability.
“The knee was swelling up every time I touched the mound... There was like a rock in my knee… body thought it was a foreign substance," Hughes said.
Hughes said that he and the Cubs' staff tried "everything," to keep him healthy, including pitching with a full sleeve brace. But nothing seemed to do the trick, as Hughes pitched to a wobbly 9.00 ERA in the minor leagues in 2023.
"It was breaking me down a bit mentally last year," Hughes said. This year, however, things have been different.
“It’s been good, it’s been recovering really well. Each time I touch the mound it’s not an issue anymore," Hughes said.
With the knee issue finally resolved, and the aforementioned "rock" removed from his knee, Hughes had been excellent in his minor league role with the D-backs. The left-hander pitched to a stellar 1.84 ERA in 10 games, over 14 2/3 innings in the very hitter-friendly Triple-A Reno.
After a decent, but not pain-free outing by left-handed starter Tommy Henry, which ultimately led to an 8-4 loss at the hands of the Dodgers Monday night, Henry was optioned to Reno, and Hughes was called up before last night's contest. Hughes said he had been at a Vegas Golden Knights game on an off-day with his Reno teammates when he received the call-up.
Hughes noted that it meant “everything" to get the opportunity to pitch in the big leagues with Arizona.
"I mean, pitching in the the big leagues is where you want to be… I want to show [Manager Torey Lovullo] and the boys that I’m ready to throw whenever, I’m ready every day.”
Little did Hughes know, his services would be needed right away. After a bizarre occurrence of a swarm of bees on the Chase Field netting caused a two-hour delay, original starter Jordan Montgomery was scratched, as can often happen with starters who have already warmed up prior to a delayed first pitch. Hughes was given the nod, and the ball to open a last-minute bullpen game.
“It was cool to get that call once Montgomery wasn’t going to start," said Hughes, "I felt like 10 minutes after they said it was going to be me, that it was going to be me. First career start, it was cool.”
The left-hander stayed true to his word, and was ready for the unexpected opportunity. Facing a tough top of the Dodgers' order, he struck out both Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, leading to a scoreless opening inning. RHP Bryce Jarvis took over for Hughes in the second.
“Brandon was certainly a really good start for us. He put us on the right trajectory, for sure,” noted manager Torey Lovullo, emphasizing the importance of controlling the Betts-Ohtani-Freeman trio at the top of the Dodgers' order.
“I’ve gotten a chance to watch [Hughes] for five outings, six outings in Spring Training. I like the heartbeat, I like the personality. I know that he’s pitched in some big situations a couple years ago, so I knew that he wouldn't be out of his mind and out of his skin."
"Even though it was the first chance for him to join us this year, I just felt like he was going to execute, and he did a good job,” Lovullo said.
With a bullpen game, and an already thin group of relievers, the D-backs needed to come together and work as a cohesive unit. The bullpen allowed just three runs on the night, only two of which were earned.
Hughes told reporters that one of his friends had texted him a screenshot from Google, noting the historic significance of honeybees, and how they were thought of as a symbol of good luck in ages past.
"It was actually a little bit deeper, how they use teamwork and cooperation, I mean that was a full team win right there," Hughes said.
An unlikely first start, and an unlikely team victory in extra innings. Hughes won't forget his first major league action with the D-backs anytime soon.