The Five Greatest Third Base Seasons in Diamondbacks History

This is the fourth in a series chronicling the best seasons by a Diamondback at each position around the diamond. In the franchise's short 25 year history they've had some great player seasons. In order to avoid certain players appearing multiple times however, this will be limited to one mention per player at a position. Objective statistical measures are relied upon of course, but this is not a straight WAR ranking. Subjective factors, intangibles, team success and even "clutch" are all considered as equally if not more important than a few decimal points difference in WAR.

Here then are the five greatest single seasons by a third baseman in Diamondbacks history

Number 5: Josh Rojas 2022

It may come as a surprise to some to see Rojas make this list. But his WAR total is a mere decimal point behind numbers two through four on the list. And his 510 PA are the fewest, so his 1.5 WAA (Wins above average) are actually second. On the strength of good on base percentage and athleticism Rojas created all around value, posting positive numbers in batting, base running, and double play avoidance. Spending much of the season at the top of the order, Rojas stole 23 bases, while getting caught just three times.

His season highlight came on May 20th in Chicago when he hit three solo home runs in a 10-6 victory over the Cubs. He also performed best in clutch and high leverage situations, batting .373 with two outs and runners in scoring position and .333 with a .433 OBP in "late and close" situations. The lone area of his game that was lacking was defense where he was prone to errors in bunches, but despite that he was only -1 fielding runs as he made up for most of those mistakes with good range taking away base hits.

Number 4: Troy Glaus 2005

Troy Glaus was signed to a 4 year, $45 million contract prior to the 2005 season. Many questioned the wisdom of a team coming off a 111 season investing that much in a slugging third baseman coming off a rotator cuff injury. While he only played one season in Arizona, Glaus was a force to be reckoned with in the lineup, smashing 37 homers and driving in 97 runs. His 126 OPS+ is second only to Mark Reynolds 127 among D-backs third baseman.

Glaus had averaged +2 defensive runs saved in his career prior to coming to the D-backs, but was -10 during his lone season in the desert. That and a perceived lack of "clutch" ability led some fans to sour on him quickly. But there is no denying the value of the 37 homers and 84 walks he provided.

Number 3: Eduardo Escobar 2019

Eduardo Escobar was a fan and clubhouse favorite from the moment he stepped off the plane from Minnesota after a trade on July 27th, 2018. Signed to a three-year deal at the end of 2018, "Eddie" paid immediate dividends in 2019. Playing in 158 games the effervescent switch hitter provided stability to the middle of the order. Setting career highs in homers with 35 and 118 RBI, he tallied 3.3 WAR for the year.

Escobar even led the league in triples with 10, creating excitement with his explosive bat throughout the year. Only a lack of walks and a -1 defensive rating held down his WAR number, but there is little doubt of the impact he made.

Number 2: Mark Reynolds 2009

Mark Reynolds had the best season of his career in 2009. While he smashed records with his strikeout totals during his D-backs tenure, he had true light tower power. When he got on a hot streak he could carry a lineup for weeks. His 44 home runs are the second highest single season total in franchise history behind only Luis Gonzalez’ 57 in 2001. The 127 OPS+ is the highest of any third baseman, and his 4.4 WPA (Clutch number) is tied with Williams for best among third base as well.

Reynolds even chipped in 24 stolen bases that year. One of the hidden features of "three true outcomes" players who have a high percentage of PA ending in either a homer, a walk or a strikeout is they seldom hit into double plays. Reynolds hit into just eight ground ball double plays in 2009. His below average defense (-11 defensive runs saved) and playing on a bad team keep him from making an argument for number one on this list.

Number 1: Matt Williams

Matt Williams was the second big free agent signee prior to the Diamondbacks inaugural 1998 season. In 1999, he along with the rest of the offense put up great numbers on the way to a 100-win season. While his 4.1 WAR gives him a clear edge over the next highest (Glaus 3.4), it feels like WAR doesn't quite capture his value that year. He was one of the leading MVP candidate up through the All Star Break, when he was batting .318 with 23 homers and 82 RBI. He ultimately finished 3rd in the voting.

Williams’ 142 RBI remains the franchise all-time high in a single season for any position. His OPS+ is dinged somewhat by the fact that he seldom walked, but his .303 batting average and 35 home runs made up for the short coming. Williams also produced +7 fielding runs above average, furthering his reputation as one of the best defensive third baseman in the game.

Honorable mentioned go to Martin Prado, 3.0 WAR, 105 OPS+, +7 fielding runs. His penchant for hitting into double plays however, (29) impacted his value. Jake Lamb had a 2.8 WAR season in 2016, belting 29 homers and driving in 91 runs while posting a 114 OPS+

Previous articles in this series

Catcher

First Base

Second Base