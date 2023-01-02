This is the second in a series chronicling the best seasons by a Diamondback at each position around the diamond. In the franchise's short 25 year history they've had some great player seasons. In order to avoid certain players appearing multiple times however, this will be limited to one mention per player at a position. Objective statistical measures are relied upon of course, but this is not a straight WAR ranking. Subjective factors, intangibles, team success and even "clutch" are all considered as equally if not more important than a few decimal points difference in WAR.

Here then are the five greatest first base seasons in Diamondbacks history

Number 5: Mark Grace 2001

Mark Grace signed as a 37 year old free agent with the Diamondbacks in December of 2000. The veteran of 13 years with the Chicago Cubs was a perfect fit in Arizona both on and off the field. While not quite at the level of his peak years, his high batting average and on base percentage were second on the team behind Luis Gonzalez. That contact approach provided balance to a lineup that had the 2nd most strikeouts the year prior. His defense was better than average as it had been throughout his career. Perhaps just as important his leadership and camaraderie helped lead the team into the World Series where he went 5-19, with a double and a homer, helping the team to the ultimate prize.

Grace remains a fan favorite to this day. His likeness is used in the team's in game entertainment "Legends Race", a nd he is a pre and post game analyst for Bally Sports.

Number 4: Chad Tracy 2005

Chad Tracy had a remarkable season in 2005. Splitting time with Tony Clark, Tracy appeared in 80 games, starting 72 at first base with the rest of his time in right field. Thus he qualified at first for this exercise as more than half his playing time came at first. The line drive hitter broke out with power in a big way, knocking 27 homers and stroking 65 extra base hits in total. The only franchise first baseman to qualify for the batting title (502 PA) and have a higher Slugging and OPS than Tracy's .553 and .911 marks was Paul Goldschmidt. And he did so without sacrificing batting average and contact, as he hit over .300 and struck out just 78 times. His 9 fielding runs above average at first base were also exemplary.

Number 3: Tony Clark 2005

While it's somewhat unusual to have two first baseman from the same year and team make such a list, Clark's 2005 was simply incredible. The switch hitter had a career year at the plate at the age of 33. Playing 83 games at first, seven at DH and pinch hitting 48 times, manager Bob Melvin managed to get him 393 PA. The production he packed into those at bats was off the charts. His 1.003 OPS is second among franchise first baseman as is his 154 OPS+. (min 200 PA)

But perhaps it was in clutch situations that Clark really made his mark that season. He came to the plate 89 times in "Late and Close"* situations, hitting an astounding .397/.472/.833, 1.305 OPS with 8 homers and 27 RBI

Clark's leadership would come further front and center as he later became the heart and soul of the 2007 "Anybody Anytime" D-backs and of course post playing career became the Executive Director of the MLBPA

*Late & Close are Plate Appearances in the 7th or later with the batting team tied, ahead by one, or the tying run at least on deck.

Number 2: Christian Walker 2022

Christian Walker had a career year in 2022, winning the Gold Glove Award for first base and posting career highs in homers and RBI. While some may see the batting average and rate stats as not comparable to the other players on this list, it's important to keep in mind that offense and batting average were down across the board in 2022 MLB. His league adjusted 126 OPS+ was 26% better than league average

Playing every day, he provided stability both on the field and in the clubhouse where he developed into a quiet leader. His work ethic and determination to improve himself in every facet of the game were great examples to a young roster. It was common to see players both younger and older gathered around his locker after games, win or lose.

Number 1: Paul Goldschmidt 2015

It will come as no surprise to anyone that Paul Goldschmidt tops this list. He has six of the top seven franchise seasons at first base as ranked by WAR. The perennial All Star, MVP candidate, and future Hall of Famer had his best season in Sedona Red in 2015 however. Coming in second to Bryce Harper in the MVP voting that year, Goldy set career bests in WAR, Batting Average, OBP, OPS, and fielding runs.

He hit .340 with runners in scoring position and had a 1.033 OPS in high leverage situations. By this point in his career pitchers stopped pitching to him when it mattered most. His 29 intentional walks were nearly twice that as the next highest total, (15 for Harper). Nobody in MLB has had more than that since. Mike Trout came closest in 2018 with 25.

Honorable mentions include Erubiel Durazzo, Greg Colbrun and Connor Jackson. Durazzo and Colbrun each had multiple excellent seasons off the bench in part time roles, and were extremely productive in those roles. Jackson's 2008 season just missed the cutoff for 50% playing time at first base as he split time in left field. But it was his best season and was statistically comparable to Grace's 2001 season.

Follow this link for the all time Diamondbacks first basemen stat page.

You can also go to Twitter to vote in this poll