Corbin Carroll Returns to Lineup as D-Backs Take On Nationals
The Arizona Diamondbacks are coming into today's matchup in D.C. with a large pitching disadvantage on paper. They will, however, have their star outfielder back to try and overcome it.
Slade Cecconi will pitch today for the D-Backs. His numbers recently have not been particularily pretty, with him coming fresh off allowing 7 runs to a poor playing Angels club. That brought his ERA to 6.70 on the season and his FIP to a slightly better 5.99.
Cecconi has not done everything poorly, with his walks still being few and far between. He has an equal amount of walks as games pitched this year with only 9 on the season.
A big challenge for the young righty has been facing the lineup a second time through the order. Every time the batting order turns over it seems like he gets hit hard. That trend was an issue before, but more recently it seems like he has been getting hit hard regardless. Cecconi needs to shut down the Nationals offense, and turn it over to the bullpen which is well rested after an offday.
Jake Irvin will go for Washington today, and he will be a force to be reckoned with. He has started 5 consecutive games while allowing 2 runs or less while alaso giving the Nationals much needed length, going a minimum of 6 innings in each of those starts. His 3.00 ERA and 3.24 FIP on the year dont give a worse impression on his impressive numbers in 2024.
The Nationals are a much more impressive club overall than some of the most recent opponents for the Diamondbacks. The Nats have won 8 of 10 games including three of four from the Braves at the beginning of this stretch.
This is an important series to take with Washington currently half a game ahead of the D-Backs in the Wild Card standings, giving Arizona a prime opportunity to jump ahead of them during this series.
Lineups
The Diamondbacks are thankfully welcoming back Corbin Carroll to the top of the lineup. It might surprise some to hear the concern there as Carroll did not miss a game, but during the series finale against Chicago D-Backs fans got quite a scare.
Carroll seemed to pull something on a funky throw back to the infield. He stayed back in Phoenix to get an MRI but all was clear and he rejoined the team in Washington today.
Geraldo Perdomo has also enjoyed a nice return to the team, in his first week back hitting .389 with a .839 OPS. He is in a familiar spot in the lineup, hitting in the 9 hole, ready to send it back up to the top.
C.J. Abrams, the Nationals young superstar is slated to lead off for them today. He is enjoying a breakout campaign in 2024, and in his last 6 games has a 1.221 OPS with a home run and 5 RBI. He will play a key role in Washington's series hopes, and will play and equal role in the Diamondbacks eyes as they look to keep him contained.
The D-backs and Nationals series opener begins at 3:45 PM Arizona time.