Corbin Carroll to Have Precautionary MRI on Left Rib Cage
During the seventh inning of the Arizona Diamondbacks game on Sunday against the White Sox, Corbin Carroll raced in to shallow center field to grab a sinking liner off the bat of Danny Mendick. As he caught the ball he threw in stride to first base in an attempt to double Lenyn Sosa off first base.
Carroll could be seen holding his left side afterwards as he walked slowly back out to centerfield. He was removed from the game for a pinch hitter in the bottom half of the inning.
Torey Lovullo said in his post game press conference that Carroll would have an MRI for left Rib Cage Discomfort. He will stay behind in Phoenix as the team travels to Washington D.C. but he hopes to join the team shortly.
Both Lovullo and Carrol expressed optimism that this is a minor injury and the MRI is precautionary in nature. Carroll described the injury and his feeling in some detail.
"Just kind of a weird position. I got my left leg out in front of me, went to throw, just a general kind of pull feeling. Not super painful. Just in my left side. I'm feeling pretty good right now and hope to be out there for the Washington series.......I think all indications are leading towards a positive MRI tomorrow"
Asked why he felt he needed an MRI, Carroll said that wasn't really his call. "I guess it's better to just be safe, with the off day tomorrow, if everything checks out I'll be on a plane and not skip a beat.....I feel really good. All signs are pointing towards things being great"
Carroll has never experienced exactly this type of injury before. He said that he learned it's little harder to hurt the throwing side as opposed to the front side on a throw. (Carroll throws left-handed so leads with his right).
After a very slow start to the season Carroll has a 17 game on base streak in which he's 17-60, .283 with nine walks and a hit by pitch. He's now batting .213/.302/.310, .612 OPS with 12 stolen bases and 41 runs scored. While he went 0-3 in Sunday's game, he walked twice and scored two runs.
