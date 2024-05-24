Who Will Start at Shortstop for D-backs When Geraldo Perdomo Returns?
Geraldo Perdomo made the National League All-Star team in 2023 as the starting shortstop for the Arizona Diamondbacks. That's a fact that will always be on the back of his baseball card. He's missed all but seven games of the 2023 season due to a meniscus tear in his right knee that required surgery.
Perdomo is running at 80% now and taking groundballs and live batting practice. He's getting very close to beginning a rehab assignment, which could come in either the Arizona Complex League or with the Triple-A Reno Aces. He's likely 7-10 days from returning at this point.
In his absence, Kevin Newman has emerged as a steady defender who has hit more than was expected. We profiled him at Inside the Diamondbacks 10 days ago after his walk-off hit against the Cincinnati Reds.
Newman is hitting .276/.315/.429. His .744 OPS works out to a 112 OPS+, or about 12% better than league average. His defense has rated as +5 defensive runs saved, and he's contributed 1.3 WAR in just 35 games played.
Torey Lovullo was asked if Newman's play made it easier for him to slow play Perdomo's return. The manager rejected that notion, making it clear that Newman's play has no impact on Perdomo's timeline. Lovullo also made clear who will be the starter once Perdomo returns.
"Kevin Newman has been unbelievable for this ball club and the way he's come in and solidified the [shortstop] position... I love what he's doing. But when Gerry returns Gerry is going to be our starting shortstop."
That doesn't mean that Newman will never play. The switch-hitting Perdomo has a sizable career platoon split, with a .653 OPS against right-hand pitching, and .571 against left-handers. Newman meanwhile has a .729 OPS against lefties and .639 against righties.
With these types of natural platoon splits it seems fairly obvious how playing time will be apportioned. Perdomo will likely start against almost all righties and Newman could get quite a few starts against left-hand starters. There are likely some reps at second base to rest Ketel Marte as well.
Lovullo declined to be specific at this early stage however. "I'll piece together the playing time the best way that I can to help us win games."
At some point, probably soon, Lovullo is going to have to speak with Newman about his future playing time. "I'm going to call him in and when it starts to get closer with Gerry just explain to him what my thoughts are and just make sure he's aligned with what's going on with this team."
Left unsaid in all of this is what happens with Blaze Alexander? It might mean that Alexander is optioned out to Triple-A Reno to get everyday playing and work on his defense, which has been an area of weakness. Those are questions for another day however.