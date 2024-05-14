Kevin Newman's Walk-off Hit Another Step in his Winding Journey
Unlikely hero Kevin Newmans' fourth hit of the game was the biggest of all Monday night. With the bases loaded and one out, trailing 5-4, in stepped the Diamondbacks shortstop. Focusing on staying up the middle with his swing, he got a slider on the outer edge of the plate and lifted a soft line drive into right.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. trotted home and Gabriel Moreno raced around from second base with the winning run as the D-backs came back to defeat closer Alexis Diaz and the Cincinnati Reds 6-5
For Newman it was the 6th walk-off hit of his career. He came into the game batting just .216 but he felt that he had been performing better in the box than the results had shown. "I didn't think that my numbers were quite reflective of where I was at in the box and mentally"
That sentiment was not without some justification, as his expected batting average according to Baseball Savant was .251.
His four hit game also included two doubles, lifting his average to .253 and OPS .710. Those are more than respectable numbers for a backup shortstop pressed into near full time duty because of Geraldo Perdomo's knee injury.
It was the third straight multi hit game for Newman and he's 8-for-12 over the last three games. Newman credited an up the middle approach for the recent hot streak. "The thought process is just stay middle. That's kind of what changed in the last few days, just working on staying up the middle to stay on those off speed pitches a little bit better"
Few could anticipate that Newman would be in this spot when the season began. Signed prior to spring training to a minor league contract, he was caught up in a multi player battle for the back up shortstop position, ultimately losing out to Blaze Alexander and Jace Peterson.
When it became clear the Diamondbacks were not going to choose Newman over the other backup candidates, he elected to exercise a March 25th opt out clause in his contract. A few days later Jordan Lawlar injured his thumb and suddenly the D-backs depth at the position had thinned out.
Newman signed a new minor league contract with the D-backs and was playing shortstop for the Reno Aces when Geraldo Perdomo went on the injured list with a torn meniscus in his knee. Added to the roster on April 7th, Newman slowly began to wrestle the playing time in his favor.
First the underperforming Jace Peterson was DFA'd. Then Alexander began having serious troubles manning the shortstop position defensively. Priortizing defense, Torey Lovullo began turning to Newman's steady hand at short stop with ever increasing frequency. Newman has now started seven of the last eight games at short.
Thinking back to the end of spring training, Newman didn't expect to be in this position. "I definitely didn't think I was [coming back here]. It's a super unique path. God's got a plan for me, and ultimately I came back here and it worked out. I came back here for a reason."
Newman played three years for the University of Arizona. He hit .370 in his final season before being chosen by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first round of the 2015 draft. Newman has a very successful rookie season in batting .308/.353/.446, .800 OPS with 12 homers and 64 RBI.
Newman struggled to hit consistently the next four seasons, batting .243/.288/.331 , .619 OPS. Traded to the Reds after the 2022 season, he played one season in Cincinnati before being released at the end of last year.
Newman's journey back to Arizona has been a fortuitous one for both him and the team. He's stepped in and provided stability at the most important defensive position outside of catcher. If he were to continue to capture the form at the plate he showed as a rookie, it would be a real windfall for the Diamondbacks.
For now, the position is in good hands at least until Perdomo returns sometime at the end of May or early June.