Diamondbacks at Giants Lineups October 1

The Diamondbacks and Giants will face off in the second game of the final three game series between the two teams at Oracle Park today at 1:05 P.M. PT

As projected in our series pitching matchups Gabe Kapler will once again use left hand reliever Scott Alexander as an opener and is expected to bring in right hander Jakob Junis at some point early in the game. The strategy for Kapler is to keep most of the D-backs left hand batters on the bench and entice Torey Lovullo to stack the top of the order with right handed bats. Then bring in Junis who has a strong favorable split against right hand batters. Lovullo put Stone Garrett and Jordan Luplow at the top of the order today.

LINEUPS

Jack Sommers

The strategy worked perfectly for Kapler against the D-backs on September 25th. Alexander threw a scoreless inning, and was followed by Jarlin Garcia, who recorded five outs without giving up a baserunner. Junis then game into the game with two outs in the third inning and threw 5.1 innings giving up one run before handing off to Camilo Doval for the save. Junis struck out Garrett and Christian Walker two times each. The Giants won the game 3-2.

Drey Jameson (2-0, 0.98 ERA) is making the fourth start of his career. The rookie threw 5.1 scoreless innings in that September 25th game, but the bullpen gave up the three runs late to lose the game.

Jameson's electric stuff and competitive fire have taken the team by storm so far. He began his career with seven scoreless innings against the Padres and then gave up just two runs in six innings against the juggernaut Dodgers lineup.

Jameson has been mixing up his attack plan from start to start. Sometimes going with a a lot of four seam fastballs (96.1 MPH) and sinkers (94.6 MPH), other times mixing in a lot more sliders, curves and changeups. The key is command of all his pitches and when he's throwing strikes he's difficult to square up and gets enough swing and miss when he needs it, especially with the slider.

It might be a bit of hyperbole to say a Jameson start has become must see baseball, but he is showing tantalizing possibilities for D-backs fans hungry for success.