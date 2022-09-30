Diamondbacks at Giants Weekend Pitching Matchups

The Arizona Diamondbacks (72-84) visit the San Francisco Giants (78-78) this weekend for a three game series in the final matchups between these two teams in 2022. Tickets for the series in Oracle Park can be purchased HERE

The Diamondbacks lead the season series 9-7 and have outscored the Giants 67-59, but they are 3-4 this year in Oracle park.

A couple of weeks ago there was still some optimism the D-backs might catch the Giants and finish in third place in the NL West, but a 9-1 surge in the last 10 by the Giants coupled by a 4-6 stretch from Arizona has made that a virtual impossibility. The D-backs are 6 games back with 6 to play.

The Diamondbacks are coming off a split of a two game series with the Houston Astros. They played one of their best games recently on Wednesday. Zac Gallen and Justin Verlander dueled for seven innings, each allowing two runs and the offense scored three runs in the top of the ninth in a 5-2 Diamondbacks win.

After taking two of three from the D-backs last weekend the Giants swept three from Rockies this week. They are 5.5 games back in the Wild Card and their elimination number is two.

Pitching Matchups

Friday September 30th, 7:15 P.M. PT

Pitcher Games Innings Record ERA FIP SO/W HR/9 Merrill Kelly 31 189.2 13-7 3.13 3.51 2.95 0.9 Alex Cobb 26 139.2 6-7 3.67 2.93 3.31 0.6

Merrill Kelly's quest for 200 innings pitched marches on. Kelly is 3-0 with a 1.53 ERA in 5 starts against the Giants this year. On September 24th he went 7 innings giving up just two runs them, picking up his 13th win in a 5-2 D-backs victory

Alex Cobb is making his 5th start against the D-backs this year. His most recent outing was in that same game facing off against Kelly on September 24th at Chase Field, giving up all five runs in five innings of work.

Saturday, October 1st, 1:05 P.M. PT

Pitcher Games Innings Record ERA FIP SO/W HR/9 Drey Jameson 3 18.1 2-0 0.98 2.95 3.40 0.5 Jakob Junis 22 107.1 5-6 4.28 3.69 3.37 1.5

Drey Jameson is making the 4th start of his MLB career. He pitched 5.1 scoreless against the Giants on September 25th, and left the game in line for the win, but the Giants scored off the D-backs bullpen late to win 3-2. Jameson struggled a little with command, walking three batters. But he showed maturity in pitching out of jams.

Jakob Junis did not start in that September 25th game as Gabe Kapler used an opener. But Junis came into the game in the 3rd inning and pitched 5.1 innings giving up just 1 run on 4 hits while striking out 7. The Giants are showing TBD for Saturday's starter, but it's possible they will employ the same strategy again.

Sunday, October 2nd, 1:05 P.M. PT

Pitcher Games Innings Record ERA FIP SO/W HR/9 Zach Davies 27 129.1 2-5 4.18 4.83 2.11 1.5 Logan Webb 32 192.1 15-9 2.90 3.04 3.33 0.5

Zach Davies will make his final start of the year. Davies will hope to finish strong prior to what is likely to be a free agent year if he declines his half of the mutual option. In 5 September starts he has thrown just 21 innings, going 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA, averaging 83 pitches thrown. Due to a long first inning that ran his pitch count up he did not make it out of the 5th inning Tuesday in Houston. The D-backs lost that game 10-2. Being his last start of the year I would look for Torey Lovullo to let him go a little longer this game.

The Giants are showing TBD for this game as well, but it lines up for Logan Webb who has had an excellent season this year. The 25 year old hurler has emerged as one of the best young pitchers in MLB over the last two years. His 56.7% ground ball rate is the second highest in the league, behind only the Astros Framber Valdez' 66.5% rate.