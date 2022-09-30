Skip to main content
Diamondbacks at Giants Weekend Pitching Matchups

Diamondbacks at Giants Weekend Pitching Matchups

Merrill Kelly will kick off the series hoping for continued dominance against the Giants

© Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Merrill Kelly will kick off the series hoping for continued dominance against the Giants

The  Arizona Diamondbacks (72-84) visit the San Francisco Giants (78-78) this weekend for a three game series in the final matchups between these two teams in 2022. Tickets for the series in Oracle Park can be purchased HERE

The Diamondbacks lead the season series 9-7 and have outscored the Giants 67-59, but they are 3-4 this year in Oracle park. 

A couple of weeks ago there was still some optimism the D-backs might catch the Giants and finish in third place in the NL West, but a 9-1 surge in the last 10 by the Giants coupled by a 4-6 stretch from Arizona has made that a virtual impossibility. The D-backs are 6 games back with 6 to play. 

The Diamondbacks are coming off a split of a two game series with the Houston Astros. They played one of their best games recently on Wednesday. Zac Gallen and Justin Verlander dueled for seven innings, each allowing two runs and the offense scored three runs in the top of the ninth in a 5-2 Diamondbacks win.

After taking two of three from the D-backs last weekend the Giants swept three from Rockies this week. They are 5.5 games back in the Wild Card and their elimination number is two. 

Pitching Matchups

Friday September 30th, 7:15 P.M. PT

Merrill Kelly vs. Alex Cobb

Baseball Reference

PitcherGamesInningsRecordERAFIPSO/WHR/9

Merrill Kelly

31

189.2

13-7

3.13

3.51

2.95

0.9

Alex Cobb

26

139.2

6-7

3.67

2.93

3.31

0.6

Merrill Kelly's quest for 200 innings pitched marches on. Kelly is 3-0 with a 1.53 ERA in 5 starts against the Giants this year. On September 24th he went 7 innings giving up just two runs them, picking up his 13th win in a 5-2 D-backs victory

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Alex Cobb is making his 5th start against the D-backs this year. His most recent outing was in that same game facing off against Kelly on September 24th at Chase Field, giving up all five runs in five innings of work. 

Saturday, October 1st, 1:05 P.M. PT

Drey Jameson vs. Jakob Junis

Baseball Reference

PitcherGamesInningsRecordERAFIPSO/WHR/9

Drey Jameson

3

18.1

2-0

0.98

2.95

3.40

0.5

Jakob Junis

22

107.1

5-6

4.28

3.69

3.37

1.5

Drey Jameson is making the 4th start of his MLB career. He pitched 5.1 scoreless against the Giants on September 25th, and left the game in line for the win, but the Giants scored off the D-backs bullpen late to win 3-2. Jameson struggled a little with command, walking three batters. But he showed maturity in pitching out of jams. 

Jakob Junis did not start in that  September 25th game as Gabe Kapler used an opener. But Junis came into the game in the 3rd inning and pitched 5.1 innings giving up just 1 run on 4 hits while striking out 7.  The Giants are showing TBD for Saturday's starter, but it's possible they will employ the same strategy again. 

Sunday, October 2nd, 1:05 P.M. PT

Zach Davies vs. Logan Webb 

Baseball Reference

PitcherGamesInningsRecordERAFIPSO/WHR/9

Zach Davies

27

129.1

2-5

4.18

4.83

2.11

1.5

Logan Webb

32

192.1

15-9

2.90

3.04

3.33

0.5

Zach Davies will make his final start of the year. Davies will hope to finish strong prior to what is likely to be a free agent year if he declines his half of the mutual option. In 5 September starts he has thrown just 21 innings, going 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA, averaging 83 pitches thrown. Due to a long first inning that ran his pitch count up he did not make it out of the 5th inning Tuesday in Houston. The D-backs lost that game 10-2. Being his last start of the year I would look for Torey Lovullo to let him go a little longer this game. 

The Giants are showing TBD for this game as well, but it lines up for Logan Webb who has had an excellent season this year. The 25 year old hurler has emerged as one of the best young pitchers in MLB over the last two years. His 56.7% ground ball rate is the second highest in the league, behind only the Astros Framber Valdez' 66.5% rate. 

In This Article (7)

Arizona Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks
San Francisco Giants
San Francisco Giants
Merrill Kelly
Merrill Kelly
Alex Cobb
Alex Cobb
Zach Davies
Zach Davies
Jakob Junis
Jakob Junis
Logan Webb
Logan Webb

Merrill Kelly throws a pitch at Petco Park against the San Diego Pad4res
Arizona Diamondbacks News

Diamondbacks at Giants Weekend Pitching Matchups

By Jack Sommers
Mike Hazen, Ken Kendrick and Derrick Hall
Arizona Diamondbacks Analysis

Diamondbacks Payroll Snapshot

By Jack Sommers
Sep 28, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) hits an RBI single to left field against the Houston Astros during the tenth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Diamondbacks Win Pitching Duel in Extra Innings, 5-2

By Michael McDermott
Joe Jimenez is a potential trade target for the Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks Analysis

Possible Trade Targets to Upgrade the Diamondbacks Bullpen

By Michael McDermott
Zac Gallen throws 7 shutout innings, ups scoreless streak to 41.1 IP
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

D-backs at Astros September 28th Lineups and Preview

By Jack Sommers
Zac Gallen sets franchise record for scoreless IP in the 1st inning today
Arizona Diamondbacks Analysis

Where Does Zac Gallen Stand in the NL Cy Young Race?

By Michael McDermott
Jul 24, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Corbin Martin (25) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Arizona Diamondbacks Analysis

Diamondbacks Conversion Candidates from Starter to Reliever

By Michael McDermott
Sep 27, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) reacts to his double against Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) in the fifth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Diamondbacks Shut Down by Luis Garcia in 10-2 Loss to Astros

By Michael McDermott