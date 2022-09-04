Diamondbacks go for Series Victory Against the Brewers

Zac Gallen (10-2, 2.52 ERA) and the Diamondbacks (63-69) will face off against the Milwaukee Brewers (70-62) at 1:10 P.M. today at Chase Field. Gallen has a current scoreless innings streak of 34.1 IP that propelled him to the National League Pitcher of the Month Award for August. The D-backs took the first two games of the four game set but dropped game three in extra innings last night.

The Brewers will counter with 29 year old rookie Jason Alexander (2-1, 4.97 ERA). After a long minor league career, the right hander was called up to make his major league debut on June 1st of this year. Alexander and has been up and down from the minors and in and out of the rotation since then, having made 8 starts and 7 relief appearances.

Lineups

Jack Sommers

Ketel Marte gets a day off with Jake McCarthy in at DH and Josh Rojas playing second base. The D-backs are going with their strongest defensive outfield lineup in support of Gallen's quest to catch Brandon Webb's franchise record 42 consecutive scoreless innings streak.

Christian Yelich remains out of the lineup for Milwaukee with a neck injury.