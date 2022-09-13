Skip to main content
Jordan Luplow Returns to Crowded Diamondbacks Outfield

Luplow in lineup tonight against the Dodgers, Torey Lovullo says he'll play against "every lefty"

The Diamondbacks recalled Jordan Luplow today from AAA Reno. The corresponding move was to DFA infielder Wilmer Difo, who had just recently been called up

Manager Torey Lovullo discussed the roster moves today with the media.

Luplow, who was optioned to Reno on August 29th struggled with a .163 batting average and .261 on-base percentage this year before being sent down. While he showed his customary power against left hand pitching, hitting 8 of his 11 homers against southpaws, he was not able to break a long slump getting sporadic at bats. 

Speaking about being sent down Luplow said "the first couple of days were tough, and then I went back to work. You gotta get back here with the boys, put your work in, pay your dues."

Asked if he was surprised to get recalled "I mean for me, I was going to force the hand. It was more like I'm gonna make them call me back up."   

Luplow hit 6 homers in 10 games, including a three homer game, so he certainly did just that. He has a homer  among his three at bats against tonights starter, Tyler Anderson. Lovullo said that Luplow would play against "every lefty"

Notably, Corbin Carroll and Daulton Varsho are not in the starting lineup tonight against the left hander. Presumably the other left handed hitters Alek Thomas and Jake McCarthy will also take turns giving way to Luplow against left handers the rest of the way. Not to be overlooked, Stone Garrett is in the lineup tonight at DH but Luplow's return will likely cut into his playing time as well. Lovullo has his work cut out to juggle 6 outfielders for three positions and DH.  

