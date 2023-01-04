Report: Diamondbacks Re-Sign Right-Hander Zach Davies

Davies will be returning to the desert for his second season in Arizona

The Diamondbacks have added a familiar face back to their rotation, re-signing right-hander Zach Davies to a one-year deal according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

According to Heyman, Davies will get $5 million guaranteed and can earn an additional $3 million in incentives. He became a free agent this winter after declining his half of a 2023 mutual option worth $1.75 million, which was a smart decision in hindsight. In Davies' season review, Jack Sommers predicted the 29-year-old right-hander would get at least $4 million in the open market.

The Gilbert, Arizona native joined Arizona last off-season and made 27 starts, going 2-5 with a 4.09 ERA in 134.1 innings. His seven decisions were the fewest of any big league starter that made 25 or more starts, excluding openers. There were some improvements compared to a dismal 2021 season with the Chicago Cubs, as Davies lowered his walk rate to 9.1% and improved his strikeout rate to 17.9%. Shoulder inflammation kept him on the shelf for five weeks and impacted him down the stretch as the team kept him on a strict pitch count around 85 pitches.

Davies will join a rotation that includes Zac Gallen, Madison Bumgarner, and Merrill Kelly, with the fifth spot being a competition with the organizations best pitching prospects. Drey Jameson, Ryne Nelson, and Tommy Henry have big league starting experience and Brandon Pfaadt was the organization's Minor League Pitcher of the Year, so there will be strong candidates to fill out the final roster spot should Arizona roll with this group of players.