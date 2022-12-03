Breaking Down Miguel Castro's Contract with the Diamondbacks

Miguel Castro signed a one-year deal with the Diamondbacks yesterday. D-backs general manager Mike Hazen yesterday stated that his power stuff, which features a sinker that averages 97.9 MPH and a wipeout slider, was something they were looking to add this off-season. Castro's deal pays $3.5 million for the 2023 season and comes with an option for the 2024 season.

Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic added that the deal includes a $5 million vesting option for 2024. The option would trigger if Castro makes 60 appearances out of the bullpen and passes a physical at the end of the season. Additionally, if he were to finish at least 40 games, it converts into a player option.

The deal also includes incentives, in which Castro can earn an additional $2.75 million in both seasons based on the number of games he appears in and the number of games he finishes.

With incentives based on the number of games finished, Castro will likely be in the mix for the closer role next season. The D-backs have not enjoyed having a consistent stopper in the ninth inning since Fernando Rodney saved 39 games for a 93-win squad back in 2017. The bad performances from the back-end of the bullpen in the past five seasons have been a contributing factor to Arizona not being able to win more than 85 games in a single season.

The deal would allow Castro to re-enter the free agent market, should he have a strong year in the closer role. If he struggles with performance or injuries and is unable to reach the 60 appearances, the D-backs would not have to commit a second year for him. There is a lot of upside in the deal for both parties, with the main risk coming down to his 2023 performance.