Diamondbacks Sign RHP Miguel Castro

The Diamondbacks make their first free agent signing this winter to address the bullpen, with FanSided's Robert Murray reporting that they've signed Miguel Castro to a one-year, $3.5 million contract.

In 333 career games, 382 innings he has a 4.12 ERA, 106 ERA+, striking out 8.1 batters per 9 inning while walking 4.8/9. He's been better than that over his last three seasons however, posting 3.70 ERA, 111 ERA+ since 2020.

Castro, who turns 28 later this month, is a power arm who leverages a long and lanky 6'7" frame that allows him to create some funky angles for hitters. He features a 98 MPH sinker that can touch triple digits, a wipeout slider in the mid 80s, and a low 90s changeup. The slider was his best pitch by far in 2022, with opposing batters hitting just .193 and posted a weight on-base average (wOBA) of .261. With how well the pitch has performed the past two seasons, increasing the usage of that pitch and throwing less sinkers may be the key to improving his run prevention. Castro already has increased the usage of his slider, going from 35.3% in 2021 to 44.5% in 2022.

Castro broke in with the Toronto Blue Jays at 20 in 2015, but has bounced around five different teams in his first eight big league seasons. His stops include Colorado, Baltimore, and both New York teams, due to his power arsenal and inconsistent results throughout his career.

Castro's best run prevention skill is generating a high ground ball rate, with a career mark of 49.0%, and avoiding the barrel of the bat with just 32.9% of the contact he allowed having an exit velocity of 95 MPH or greater. Despite the high velocity, he is not a big swing-and-miss pitcher, although increasing the usage of his slider may help in that direction. Castro posted an above-average swinging strike rate of 13.0% last season, suggesting that there is some potential to improve the overall strikeout rate from 23.7%.

In 2022 he spent the year in the New York Yankees bullpen after being traded for Joely Rodriguez, going 5-0 with a 4.03 ERA and a 31/15 strikeout to walk ratio in 29 innings. He was placed on the injured list with a shoulder strain on July 16th and missed about two and a half months. He returned to make two scoreless appearances in the American League Championship Series against Houston.

Here's an example of what Castro has to offer:

Castro will have a chance to work with legendary pitching coach Brent Strom, who has gotten the most out of similar pitchers. He'll have a chance to earn a spot in the back-end of the D-backs bullpen this spring.