Christian Walker is 2022 Gold Glove Finalist at First Base

Christian Walker is 2022 Gold Glove Finalist at First Base

Walker dominated all major defensive metrics

© Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

Walker dominated all major defensive metrics

As announced by Rawlings Baseball, Christian Walker is a Gold Glove finalist for first base. The other two nominees are form Diamondbacks Paul Goldschmidt of the St. Louis Cardinals and Matt Olson of the Atlanta Braves.

For Walker this is the second time he's been a finalist, the first coming in 2019.  As written about in yesterday's player review Walker led all major league first basemen in Defensive Runs Saved as calculated by Sports Info Solution and published on Baseball-Reference.com, and also led all of MLB in on Statcast outs above average and runs saved.  Here is how the NL Finalists ranked in these metrics for 2022

Christian Walker, First Base Gold Glove Finalist
