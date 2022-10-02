Skip to main content
Diamondbacks Place Infielder Emmanuel Rivera on Injured List

Diamondbacks Place Infielder Emmanuel Rivera on Injured List

An MRI revealed a fracture on Rivera's left wrist after being scratched out of yesterday's lineup.

© Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

An MRI revealed a fracture on Rivera's left wrist after being scratched out of yesterday's lineup.

The Diamondbacks made a roster move ahead of today's game against San Francisco. Infielder Emmanuel Rivera was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left wrist fracture. Rivera was scratched from yesterday's lineup with a hand issue, but an MRI revealed a fracture in his left wrist.

Rivera, 26, was acquired in a trade with the Kansas City Royals for RHP Luke Weaver. The right-handed hitting third baseman has batted .227/.304/.424 with six home runs and 18 RBI in 39 games with Arizona. Combine that with solid defense in the hot corner, and Rivera could be an interesting player in the infield mix next season. 

The corresponding roster move was recalling infielder Jake Hager from Triple-A Reno. Hager played 28 games with Arizona, hitting .240/.345/.280 in 59 plate appearances. The reserve infielder has appeared at second base, shortstop, and third this season. He was named the MVP in Reno's Pacific Coast League Championship Game win.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Arizona Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks

Sep 23, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Emmanuel Rivera (15) hits a two RBI double against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Arizona Diamondbacks News

Diamondbacks Place Infielder Emmanuel Rivera on Injured List

By Michael McDermott
Zach Davies will face Dodgers on September 14th
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Is Zach Davies making his final start as a Diamondback?

By Jack Sommers
Christian Walker is having a career season for the Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks News

Christian Walker is Going for 100 RBI in 2022

By Jack Sommers
Drey Jameson goes six strong innings against the Giants
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Drey Jameson Shows Maturity in Diamondbacks 8-4 Win

By Jack Sommers
Drey Jameson throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Diamondbacks at Giants Lineups October 1

By Jack Sommers
Brandon Pfaadt delivers a pitch for the Reno Aces against the Salt Lake Bees.
Arizona Diamondbacks News

Reno Wins Pacific Coast League Championship Game 6-2

By Michael McDermott
Merrill Kelly gives up eight runs in San Francisco
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Merrill Kelly, Giant Killer No More

By Jack Sommers
Geraldo Perdomo is heating up at the plate.
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Diamondbacks at Giants Lineups September 30

By Jack Sommers