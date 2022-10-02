Diamondbacks Place Infielder Emmanuel Rivera on Injured List

The Diamondbacks made a roster move ahead of today's game against San Francisco. Infielder Emmanuel Rivera was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left wrist fracture. Rivera was scratched from yesterday's lineup with a hand issue, but an MRI revealed a fracture in his left wrist.

Rivera, 26, was acquired in a trade with the Kansas City Royals for RHP Luke Weaver. The right-handed hitting third baseman has batted .227/.304/.424 with six home runs and 18 RBI in 39 games with Arizona. Combine that with solid defense in the hot corner, and Rivera could be an interesting player in the infield mix next season.

The corresponding roster move was recalling infielder Jake Hager from Triple-A Reno. Hager played 28 games with Arizona, hitting .240/.345/.280 in 59 plate appearances. The reserve infielder has appeared at second base, shortstop, and third this season. He was named the MVP in Reno's Pacific Coast League Championship Game win.