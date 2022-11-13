Skip to main content

Diamondbacks Reportedly Have Interest in Evan Longoria

The Diamondbacks were one of the teams that Evan Longoria was willing to sign with this winter for his 16th and final season.

Earlier this off-season, we listed Evan Longoria as a potential free agent target due to the combination of veteran leadership and still capable right-handed bat to help balance out the heavy left-handed lineup on the roster. It appears the interest is mutual, as Nick Piecoro is reporting that the D-backs have interest in signing Longoria.

Longoria, 38, is coming off a pair of injury-plagued seasons with the San Francisco Giants. In 2022, he appeared in 89 games and hit .244/.315/.451 with 14 home runs. Once a stellar defender, age has taken a lot out of his range, as both Baseball Info Solutions and Baseball Savant rate his defense as minus-four Defensive Runs Saved and zero Outs Above Average. Given his decline on defense and health issues, he's probably a part-time third baseman and designated hitter when in the lineup. Having appeared in five postseason teams and one World Series, Longoria can help mentor the younger players on the roster and guide them towards a winning path.

He'll likely split the third baseman role with Josh Rojas and/or Emmanuel Rivera and should be a regular in the lineup against left-handed starters at either third or DH. Against southpaws, Longoria hit .286/.333/.479 with six of his 14 home runs. Depending on the what type of money the D-backs are offering for Longoria in his 16th, and likely final, MLB season this could be a solid pickup for Arizona. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (2)

Arizona Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks
Evan Longoria
Evan Longoria

Sep 30, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria (10) hits a three-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
Arizona Diamondbacks News

Diamondbacks Reportedly Have Interest in Evan Longoria

By Michael McDermott
Alek Thomas makes a leaping catch agains the wall
Arizona Diamondbacks Analysis

Diamondbacks 2022 Season Player Reviews: Alek Thomas

By Jack Sommers
Joe Mantiply pitches in the 2022 all star game
Arizona Diamondbacks Analysis

Diamondbacks 2022 Season Player Reviews: Joe Mantiply

By Jack Sommers
Mar 31, 2022; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks coach Luis Urueta (Coordinator, Major League Player Development & Instruction) during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Mlb San Diego Padres At Arizona Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks News

Luis Urueta To Join Miami Marlins as Bench Coach

By Michael McDermott
Buddy Kennedy watches his father get ice bucket shower
Arizona Diamondbacks News

Diamondbacks Outright Three Players

By Michael McDermott
Christian Walker is having a career season for the Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks Analysis

Diamondbacks 2022 Player Reviews Links Page

By Jack Sommers
Oct 15, 2022; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Salt River Rafters infielder Jordan Lawlar (1) and Salt River Rafters infielder Deyvison de Los Santos (14) speak in the outfield between innings at Chase Field. Mlb Dbacks Fall League Prospects
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

How Did the Diamondbacks Fare in the Arizona Fall League?

By Michael McDermott
Duke's Bryce Jarvis (28) pitches against Vanderbilt during the NCAA Division I Baseball Super Regionals at Hawkins Field Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Gw58983
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

Diamondbacks Top Prospects #16: RHP Bryce Jarvis

By Michael McDermott