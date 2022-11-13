Diamondbacks Reportedly Have Interest in Evan Longoria

Earlier this off-season, we listed Evan Longoria as a potential free agent target due to the combination of veteran leadership and still capable right-handed bat to help balance out the heavy left-handed lineup on the roster. It appears the interest is mutual, as Nick Piecoro is reporting that the D-backs have interest in signing Longoria.

Longoria, 38, is coming off a pair of injury-plagued seasons with the San Francisco Giants. In 2022, he appeared in 89 games and hit .244/.315/.451 with 14 home runs. Once a stellar defender, age has taken a lot out of his range, as both Baseball Info Solutions and Baseball Savant rate his defense as minus-four Defensive Runs Saved and zero Outs Above Average. Given his decline on defense and health issues, he's probably a part-time third baseman and designated hitter when in the lineup. Having appeared in five postseason teams and one World Series, Longoria can help mentor the younger players on the roster and guide them towards a winning path.

He'll likely split the third baseman role with Josh Rojas and/or Emmanuel Rivera and should be a regular in the lineup against left-handed starters at either third or DH. Against southpaws, Longoria hit .286/.333/.479 with six of his 14 home runs. Depending on the what type of money the D-backs are offering for Longoria in his 16th, and likely final, MLB season this could be a solid pickup for Arizona.