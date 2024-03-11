Elvis Andrus Could be D-backs Answer at Backup Shortstop
Looking to add more competition for the backup shortstop role, the Diamondbacks signed Elvis Andrus last week to a minor league deal. With the D-backs coming off a World Series trip and a clubhouse full of young, dynamic players, Andrus sees an opportunity to make his mark.
"A lot of young guys, I can see myself in a lot of those guys," said Andrus. "Especially coming out after the World Series, being young. I played against them towards the end of last year, and it seems a lot of fun. It's just a team that you want to be a part of."
Andrus is no stranger to what the D-backs are going through in regards to last year's World Series run. He played on the 2010 and 2011 Rangers, who lost back-to-back World Series to the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals. 2011 was his Age 22 season, so he has personal insight in his career on how tough the game can be after experiencing a lot of success early in his career.
Looking on the infield, the D-backs expect to have their starting four of Christian Walker, Ketel Marte, Geraldo Perdomo, and Eugenio Suarez to start 130+ games at their respective positions. That doesn't leave a lot of games to be allocated for other players, which likely means they could prefer a veteran vs. a younger player to play in reserve. Multiple times this spring, manger Torey Lovullo has stated on the record this is what he wants for a backup shortstop.
“Pick up the baseball. Just pick it up and play shortstop the way the starter does. And hold serve while the starter’s down. That, to me, is a huge priority, so consistency on the defensive aspect, and then put up a quality at-bat. I don't care if you're right- or left-handed, I just need somebody to go out there and pick up the baseball without this team going backwards…"
Amongst the candidates competing for the backup shortstop role, Andrus best fits the position. He has logged over 17,000 innings at the position, so experience plays a factor. Another point in his favor is versatility. He played second base for much of 2023, ceding to incumbent starter Tim Anderson, logging just under 500 innings. In his spring debut yesterday vs. the Dodgers, he started at third base. Despite getting tested twice, he looked solid enough for it to be a realistic option during the season. Having that extra defensive versatility not only improves his chances of making the team, but offers more chances to get on the field during the season.
"Short has always been my position. Second, I was able to play a bunch of games last year. Third base, I only played a couple times. But, I'm always ready for the challenge. Whatever they ask me to do, I'll be ready to help."
Signing so late in spring, there is a catch-up process involved when it comes to working on his swing and his defense. In his spring debut, he felt his timing was a little late on the fastball. Andrus said it'll take him a few games to get the speed. For his first game, he was happy to be in the game action defensively and that he swung at mostly strikes in his three at-bats.
"Body feels great. I got some ground balls. Sometimes that's what you're looking for, to get some action so you can actually get better. All around, I feel good today. And just like I say, stay present and go day by day."
