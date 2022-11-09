Diamondbacks 40-Man Roster Transactions: 2022-23 Off-Season

November 8th: Claimed RHP Cole Sulser off waivers from Miami Marlins

Sulser saw his velocity drop significantly in 2022, leading to a bad season with the Marlins before getting waived then claimed by Arizona.

November 8th: Declined RHP Ian Kennedy's 2023 mutual option (Unofficial)

Kennedy's $4 million mutual option for the 2023 season was declined by the D-backs after a disappointing season.

November 7th: RHP Zach Davies elects free agency

Davies declined his half of a 2023 mutual option. Story first reported on October 7th.

November 3rd: Outrighted INF Jake Hager, RHP Keynan Middleton, Lost INF Yonny Hernandez on waivers to Oakland Athletics

Hager and Middleton elected free agency. Hager was previously outrighted by Arizona and Middleton had more than three years of service time.

October 26th: Claimed RHP Tyler Zuber off waivers from Kansas City Royals

Zuber is recovering from surgery to repair an impingement in his right shoulder that kept him out for all of 2022.