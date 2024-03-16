Former D-backs Outfielder Kole Calhoun Announces Retirement
A former Diamondback has announced his retirement today, as outfielder Kole Calhoun is hanging it up after 12 seasons and 14.1 bWAR over 1239 games in the major leagues.
A native of Buckeye, he took his talents to Yavapai Community College before moving on to Arizona State. At both schools, he was a teammate of current D-backs starting pitcher Merrill Kelly. In 2010, he was selected in the 8th round of the draft by the Los Angeles Angels. He wouldn't take long to reach the majors, debuting less than two years later with the Angels.
After spending parts of eight seasons with the Angels, primarily starting in right field, he reached the free agent market. The D-backs were looking for a right fielder in free agency, which presented a great opportunity for Calhoun to return home. He signed a two-year, $16 million contract, with a club option for the 2022 season. It also reunited him with his former college teammate, with Kelly signing with Arizona out of Korea the previous winter.
Despite the pandemic shortening the 2020 season to just 60 games, Calhoun had a productive season. In 54 games, he slashed .226/.338/.526 with 16 home runs while ranking out as an average defender in right field. That added up to a respectable 1.4 WAR, which would have prorated to 3.8 WAR over a 162-game season. The next season would not fare as well, as multiple injuries limited him to 51 games and he was replacement level on a 110-loss team that was completely crushed by injuries. The D-backs would not exercise the option, ending his stint in Arizona.
He spent the 2022 season with the Texas Rangers, before bouncing around four different organizations in 2023. He appeared in the big leagues with the Cleveland Guardians for the final 43 games of his career.