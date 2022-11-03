The Diamondbacks Clear 40 Man Roster Space

From the Diamondbacks PR department:

INF Yonny Hernandez was claimed off waivers by the A’s.

INF Jake Hager and RHP Keynan Middleton cleared waivers and elected free agency.

The 40 man roster now stands at 39, with 4 players still listed on the 60 day IL.

Hernandez had been acquired on April 7th from the Texas Rangers in exchange for minor league outfielder Jeferson Espinal. At the time the D-backs needed more infield depth as Josh Rojas started the season on the IL. Hernandez got into 12 games over the course of the season, nine in April and three in May. He went just 2 for 24, .083 Batting average, but provide +2 defensive runs saved in 57 innings at thirdbase and 11 at second base.

Optioned to Reno, he last played on August 19th, when he injured his calf. In a procedural move to provide 40 man roster space, he was recalled on September 5th and placed on the 60 day IL. (When a player is on the 60 day IL that opens a space on the 40 man roster for another player to be added)

Hager was selected off waivers from the Seattle Mariners on July 30th, 2021, and appeared in both the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Known as a glove first utility infielder, Hager actually hit decently in June and July, getting his season average up to .240 and OPS to .625. Ironically he rated -2 defensive runs saved however. The 29 year old is not a prospect and is likely not part of the team's future, so was placed on waivers and cleared. However Hager electing free agency does not rule out a possible return to the organization.

Middleton was picked up by the Diamondbacks after being granted free agency last year. He was arbitration eligible and likely to require a salary of at least $1,000,000 for 2023. He appeared in 18 games in 2022, posting a 5.29 ERA and a 5.88 FIP. The hard throwing right hander, averaged over 95 MPH with his four seam fastball, but was stung by the long ball, giving up five of them in just 17 innings.

Middleton had a successful rookie campaign with the Angels back in 2017, appearing in 64 games while posting a 3.84 ERA. But he's been plagued by injuries and inconsistency since then, despite possessing good stuff. It's possible the team will try to bring him back at a cost lower than he would have commanded in arbitration. Of all the players to be removed from the 40 man roster this week, he is the one that has the most remaining upside should he make a return to the organization.