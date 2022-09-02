Zac Gallen wins NL Pitcher of the Month for August 2022

The Diamondbacks expected a big year from Zac Gallen, and he delivered in the month of August. In 6 starts, Gallen gave up a total of 3 runs over 40 innings, with 44 strikeouts, 10 walks, and a 0.75 WHIP. This includes a 34.1 consecutive innings scoreless streak over his final 5 starts. The streak is second in franchise history behind Brandon Webb's streak of 42 innings in July-August 2007.

As a result of his stellar pitching, Gallen was awarded with National League Pitcher of the Month for August 2022.

Gallen is the second straight Diamondback to win Pitcher of the Month, with Merrill Kelly receiving the same honors for the month of July. Both pitchers have emerged as a potential 1-2 punch at the top of the Diamondbacks rotation, highlighted by Jack in last night's game recap.

As a result of his streak, Gallen's ERA has plummeted down to 2.53. That mark ranks third amongst all qualified NL starting pitchers, behind only the Marlins' Sandy Alcántara (2.13) and Dodgers' Julio Urias (2.32).