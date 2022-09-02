Skip to main content
Zac Gallen wins National League Pitcher of the Month for August 2022

Zac Gallen wins National League Pitcher of the Month for August 2022

Gallen was the best pitcher in the NL by far in August, with a 0.68 ERA and a 34.1 consecutive scoreless innings streak.

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Gallen was the best pitcher in the NL by far in August, with a 0.68 ERA and a 34.1 consecutive scoreless innings streak.

The Diamondbacks expected a big year from Zac Gallen, and he delivered in the month of August. In 6 starts, Gallen gave up a total of 3 runs over 40 innings, with 44 strikeouts, 10 walks, and a 0.75 WHIP. This includes a 34.1 consecutive innings scoreless streak over his final 5 starts. The streak is second in franchise history behind Brandon Webb's streak of 42 innings in July-August 2007. 

As a result of his stellar pitching, Gallen was awarded with National League Pitcher of the Month for August 2022.

Gallen is the second straight Diamondback to win Pitcher of the Month, with Merrill Kelly receiving the same honors for the month of July. Both pitchers have emerged as a potential 1-2 punch at the top of the Diamondbacks rotation, highlighted by Jack in last night's game recap.

As a result of his streak, Gallen's ERA has plummeted down to 2.53. That mark ranks third amongst all qualified NL starting pitchers, behind only the Marlins' Sandy Alcántara (2.13) and Dodgers' Julio Urias (2.32).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (2)

Arizona Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks
Zac Gallen
Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies
Arizona Diamondbacks News

Zac Gallen wins NL Pitcher of the Month for August 2022

By Michael McDermott
Corbin Carroll running the bases against the Philadelphia Phillies on August 30, 2022.
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

Inside the Diamondbacks' Ranking of the Top 10 Prospects

By Michael McDermott
Merrill Kelly pitches in the 3rd inning against the Milwaukee Brewers
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Merrill Kelly Throws 7 Scoreless in D-backs 5-0 Win over Milwaukee

By Jack Sommers
Wilmer Difo bats for the Reno Aces
Arizona Diamondbacks News

Wilmer Difo called up, Kyle Nelson & Keynan Middleton reinstated

By Jack Sommers
Torey Lovullo congratulates Corbin Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks Analysis

Why the Diamondbacks Exercised Torey Lovullo's option for 2023

By Michael McDermott
Brandon Pfaadt delivers a pitch for the Reno Aces against the Salt Lake Bees.
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

Diamondbacks Prospects Report: September 1, 2022

By Michael McDermott
Zac Gallen leads the Diamondbacks pitching staff into September
Arizona Diamondbacks Analysis

Difficult September will test the Diamondbacks

By Michael McDermott