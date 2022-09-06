Skip to main content
Zac Gallen Wins NL Player of the Week

14 scoreless innings, running streak to 41.1 IP earns Gallen the honor

© Joe Rondone / USA TODAY NETWORK

Arizona Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen followed up his NL Pitcher of the Month Award from August by garnering the NL Player of the Week Award for the week of August 29th-September 4th. He made two starts of 7 innings each without allowing a run, while striking out 14 batters and giving up just 4 hits and two walks. Gallen got the victory in both of his starts this past week, August 30th against the Phillies and September 4th against the Brewers. His record now stands at 11-2, with a 2.42 ERA.

Gallen now has a 41.1 consecutive scoreless innings streak and will be attempting to break the franchise record of 42 IP set by Brandon Webb in 2007. Gallen's next start is this weekend in Colorado. Orel Hershiser hold the Major League record with 59 consecutive scoreless innings, set in 1988.

His streak has helped lead the D-backs charge back to respectability. With a 25-17 second half record since the All Star Break, the 65-69 team is eyeing a .500 record. The star right hander is front and center of the improvement in the team's fortunes. 

Gallen who turned 27 this past August, is in his 4th year in the majors and will not be a free agent until after the 2025 season. 

Arizona Diamondbacks
Zac Gallen
