Deyvison De Los Santos Struggles at the Plate

Deyvison De Los Santos and Cooper Hummel got the start at first base and catcher respectively in a Salt River 12-0 win over the Scottsdale Scorpions.

De Los Santos struck out four times in five at bats. In his first two, he was able to extend the at-bat with 13 total pitches seen. In his last two at-bats, he struck out on four and five pitches. His swings were wild and out of control, with his head pulling off the ball as he got fooled on off-speed pitches in the strike zone.

On defense, De Los Santos easily handled his fielding chances. Both were routine plays. He executed a perfect rundown on a pickoff play, chasing Reed Trimble and forced him to commit to second base before throwing him out. He also turned a nice double play on a ball hit near first. He stepped on the bag and easily threw the runner at first out at second. He made a mental error in the the seventh, failing to cover first base on a pickoff attempt that resulted in a throwing error.

Cooper Hummel didn't have a notable day behind the plate defensively, but went 1-for-4 at the plate with three solidly hit balls. He lined out to shorstop, flied out deep to left center, and singled on a ground ball up the middle. He had a throwing error, but that play may be attributed more to De Los Santos' mental error as the throw was over the base.

Camden Duzenack, who replaced the injured Jordan Lawlar on the Salt River roster made his fall league debut. He struck out pinch hitting for Masyn Winn in the seventh then took over at shortstop. He had a tough chance on a slow roller up the middle, making an accurate throw on the run to end a scoring threat.

Jackson Goddard came in the eighth inning, pitching around a two-out single to post a scoreless frame.