Diamondbacks Announce Arizona Fall League Participants

The Arizona Fall League is a six-week off season league for minor league players to continue their development and showcase their talents. Many of the prospects who can be seen in the league are considered among the top prospects in their respective organizations. It's also an opportunity for players that might have missed time with injury to get in more innings and at bats. An invite to the Arizona Fall League is considered a prestigious opportunity. Typically more than half of all players who appear in the fall league will make a major league roster. MLB all star teams are annually full of AZFL alumni.

There are 6 teams in the league split into an East and West division. Each team is comprised of prospects from five different Major League organizations. Typically up to seven players are provided by each MLB organization.

This year the league will also feature the rule changes set to take effect in MLB next season. The Fall League has often been the avenue in which MLB experiments with potential new rules, so this isn’t a surprise. The pitch clock is nothing new to the Fall League, since they’ve been testing it in various forms since 2014. This year they will also be adding bigger bases and the restriction on shifts.

Games are played in various spring training stadiums around the valley. This year there will also be several games played at Chase Field. The Marquee event is the Fall All Stars Game, which will be played on November 6th at Sloan Park in Mesa.

Camelback Ranch Glendale - Glendale Desert Dogs (Brewers, Dodgers, Reds, Twins, White Sox)

Peoria Sports Complex - Peoria Javelinas (Guardians, Mariners, Mets, Nationals, Padres)

Salt River Fields - Salt River Rafters (Blue Jays, Cardinals, Diamondbacks, Rockies, Tigers)

Scottsdale Stadium - Scottsdale Scorpions (Angels, Braves, Giants, Orioles, Red Sox)

Sloan Park - Mesa Solar Sox (Athletics, Cubs, Marlins, Rays, Yankees)

Surprise Stadium - Surprise Saguaros (Astros, Phillies, Pirates, Rangers, Royals)

Ticket and schedule information can be found Here

DIAMONDBACKS IN THE FALL LEAGUE

Shorstop Jordan Lawlar

Lawlar was the D-backs first round pick in 2021 and had an excellent first year in the D-backs system. The 20-year-old shortstop started the year with Low-A Visalia but finished at AA Amarillo. An abnormal rib growth sidelined him for three weeks, but it didn't stop Lawlar from having a great season. On the year, Lawlar is hitting .308/.404/.517 with 16 home runs and 39 stolen bases in 450 plate appearances. The No. 2 prospect in the D-backs system as ranked by FanNation Inside the Diamondbacks is the team's shortstop of the future and could arrive as early as next September.

Third Baseman Deyvison De Los Santos

De Los Santos was an international signing in 2019 and has done nothing but crush baseballs since. The lumbering third baseman and No. 10 prospect has emerged as one of the top power bats in the D-backs system. In 2022, De Los Santos has hit .306/.347/.502 with 22 home runs and driven in 104 runs. Despite the high power ceiling, the key concerns are approach with 145 strikeouts in 551 plate appearances (26.3%) and long term defensive home. The key for De Los Santos is show that he can still do damage without selling out in his approach.

Catcher/Outfielder Cooper Hummel

Despite spending most of the season on the D-backs active roster, Hummel struggled to establish himself and lost out on opportunities to other players. On the year, he's hit .176/.280/.296 for Arizona and showed an ability to work counts early in the season. As the D-backs were calling up some of their top outfield prospects, Hummel ended up moving back behind the plate as the team's backup catcher. The Fall League will be a chance for him to catch up on the at-bats he didn't get with Reno and Arizona.

Right-Handed Reliever J.B. Bukauskas

Bukauskas had another year marred by injuries as he spent two stints on the injured list, starting from a Grade 2 strain of his teres major muscle that kept him out until July. When healthy, Bukauskas can hit 94-97 MPH with a 4-seamer and a wipeout slider. His fastball has been crushed in his limited experience in the big leagues, but his slider has performed well. With the team desperately searching for bullpen help, this is an opportunity for Bukauskas to convince the D-backs he is part of the solution.

Right-Handed Starter Chad Patrick

Patrick was the D-backs 4th round pick in the 2021 draft, but missed most of the 2022 season with an injury. He made 13 appearances, 10 starts, pitching to a 3.30 ERA in 46 1/3 innings with a 54/17 strikeout to walk ratio. Patrick finished the year with High-A Hillsboro, making 6 starts. He went 3-0 with a 3.77 ERA and a 30/10 strikeout to walk ratio in 28.2 innings. Patrick sits in the low 90s with a fastball and complements it with a curveball and changeup that play up due to good control. His upside is a #4/5 starter in a big league rotation.

Left-Handed Reliever Kyle Backhus

Backhus was a non-drafted free agent signing out of Sam Houston State in 2021 and has hung in there in two minor league seasons. This year he pitched between High-A Hillsboro and AA Amarillo, going 3-5 with a 3.27 ERA and 6 saves. The most notable statistic is his strikeout rate, punching out 78 hitters in just 52.1 innings. He utilizes a sinker that sits 89-91 MPH and a slider from a dropdown arm angle that could make him a tough matchup against left-handed hitters.

Right-Handed Reliever Jackson Goddard

Goddard was a 3rd round selection by Arizona in the 2018 draft, but injuries have stalled his development until this year. The injuries and lack of consistent strike throwing have moved him into the bullpen, where he pitched to a 4.09 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 22 innings with High-A Hillsboro. Goddard will need to have a good showing in the Fall League to progress towards the big leagues, as the lack of control threatens to have him stall out.