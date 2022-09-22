Diamondbacks Prospects Report: September 21, 2022

Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll has been off to a nice start in the big leagues, but he is receiving accolades for how he performed in the minors. Carroll was named USA Today's Minor League Player of the Year today. The last D-back to win the award was Paul Goldschmidt in 2011. Carroll was also named the Minor League Player of the Year for Baseball America last week by Nick Piecoro.

Carroll batted .307/.425/.611 in 93 minor league games, earning a call-up to the big leagues on August 29th. He is currently our top-ranked prospect in the D-backs organization, thanks to his five-tool skill set.

Reno Aces 3, Las Vegas Aviators 2

Tommy Henry did not make the start for Reno, so his situation bears monitoring as the team will need to add a starter for Friday's game against San Francisco. His last start was September 15th, so he should be rested if Arizona needs to bring him up. Instead, reliever Blake Workman got the start in a bullpen game for the Aces.

Dominic Fletcher went 1-4 and hit a big, tie-breaking two-run home run in the fifth that gave Reno a 3-1 lead at the time. It was Fletcher's fifth homer for Reno and 12th of the season.

Dominic Canzone was hitless in four at-bats.

Blaze Alexander was hitless in three at-bats, but did draw a walk and scored from second on a passed ball when the pitcher didn't cover home plate. He also had a big defensive stop in the ninth to cut down the tying run at the plate.

Justin Martinez allowed an unearned run in two innings. Martinez was hitting 94-98 MPH on the 4-Seam Fastball and generated nine swings and misses.