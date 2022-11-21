Diamondbacks Top Prospects #11: Infielder Ivan Melendez

Name: Ivan Melendez

Age: 22

Position: First Baseman

Acquired: 2022 MLB Draft, 2nd Round (43), $1.4M signing bonus

Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Tools: Hit 50, Power 70, Defense 45, Arm 50, Run 45, Overall 45

ETA: 2025

Risk: High

2022 Overview

Instead of signing with the Houston Astros as a 16th round selection, Melendez went back to Texas for his redshirt junior season. He set the NCAA record in home runs with 32 and hit .387/.508/.863 in the 2022 NCAA season. That earned him the Golden Spikes Award, college baseball's version of the MVP. The Diamondbacks took him with their second round selection and signed him for the minimum $1.4 million they could offer.

After signing with the D-backs, Melendez spent a week with both complex league teams before moving out to Low-A Visalia. With Visalia, he hit .207/.349/.368 with three home runs and a 20/10 strikeout to walk ratio in 29 games. That's not much of a a sample size to work with in terms of making broad conclusions long term.

2023 Outlook

Due to his strong track record with Texas, Melendez will open up the season with High-A Hillsboro. In the Northwest League, he should be challenged as pitchers are much more likely to attack the zone in than in the California League. The key for Melendez is to see him make solid contact, which we'll look for with extra base hit rate, while maintaining his under 20% strikeout rate and keep the walk rate above 10%. If he performs well in Hillsboro, a promotion to Double-A Amarillo could be in the cards for the second half of the season and perhaps quicken his path to the big leagues by a year.

MLB Projection

At 6'3" 225 and decent mobility, Melendez should be a solid defensive first baseman that could win a Gold Glove or two. The team has discussed playing him at third base out of the draft, which is unlikely to be his final position. At the plate, he has 30+ home run power with at least average pitch recognition. His ceiling is likely to be similar to Christian Walker, a guy who might not necessarily hit for a great average, but provides middle of the order thump and plays strong defense at a bat-first position.