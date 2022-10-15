Diamondbacks Top 30 Prospects: End of 2022

When Mike Hazen took over the organization, the Diamondbacks had one of the worst farm systems in baseball. In the six years he's been in charge, the organization has slowly and steadily built one of the top farm systems in the game. In a midseason update, MLB Pipeline ranked the D-backs system as the fifth best in baseball. We're starting to see the impact on the big league roster, as the first wave of prospects came up in the second half of the 2022 season.

In order to build a sustainable winner, the D-backs will need to leverage their top system to build a young core. Whether that's by developing them into future contributors or using them as currency to acquire difference makers in the big leagues, it's imperative that the organization be able to build a continuously flowing pipeline of talent.

Last month, we published a Top 10 list of prospects in the organization. Here is Inside the Diamondbacks Top 30 Prospects List. We will be reviewing each of these players in detail during the off season.