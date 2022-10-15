Skip to main content
Diamondbacks Top 30 Prospects: End of 2022

Diamondbacks Top 30 Prospects: End of 2022

A list of the top 30 prospects in the Diamondbacks organization heading into the 2022-23 off-season.

© Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

A list of the top 30 prospects in the Diamondbacks organization heading into the 2022-23 off-season.

When Mike Hazen took over the organization, the Diamondbacks had one of the worst farm systems in baseball. In the six years he's been in charge, the organization has slowly and steadily built one of the top farm systems in the game. In a midseason update, MLB Pipeline ranked the D-backs system as the fifth best in baseball. We're starting to see the impact on the big league roster, as the first wave of prospects came up in the second half of the 2022 season.

In order to build a sustainable winner, the D-backs will need to leverage their top system to build a young core. Whether that's by developing them into future contributors or using them as currency to acquire difference makers in the big leagues, it's imperative that the organization be able to build a continuously flowing pipeline of talent. 

Last month, we published a Top 10 list of prospects in the organization. Here is  Inside the Diamondbacks Top 30  Prospects List. We will be reviewing each of these players in detail during the off season. 

  1. OF Corbin Carroll
  2. SS Jordan Lawlar
  3. OF Druw Jones
  4. LHP Blake Walston
  5. RHP Brandon Pfaadt
  6. RHP Drey Jameson
  7. RHP Slade Cecconi
  8. RHP Landon Sims
  9. RHP Ryne Nelson
  10. 3B/1B Deyvison De Los Santos
  11. 1B Ivan Melendez
  12. LHP Tommy Henry
  13. 3B/OF A.J. Vukovich
  14. OF Dominic Fletcher
  15. LHP Yu-Min Lin
  16. RHP Bryce Jarvis
  17. OF Dominic Canzone
  18. INF Blaze Alexander
  19. INF Manuel Peña
  20. OF Wilderd Patiño
  21. RHP Ross Carver
  22. INF Ruben Santana
  23. RHP Joe Elbis
  24. LHP Nate Savino
  25. OF Jorge Barrosa
  26. INF Ryan Bliss
  27. 2B/OF Tim Tawa
  28. RHP Conor Grammes
  29. RHP Justin Martinez
  30. INF Andrew Pintar
Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Arizona Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

Diamondbacks Top 30 Prospects: End of 2022

By Michael McDermott
Madison Bumgarner winds up for a pitch against the San Diego Padres.
Arizona Diamondbacks Analysis

Can Madison Bumgarner be Traded?

By Jack Sommers
Sep 30, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria (10) hits a three-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
Arizona Diamondbacks Analysis

Does Evan Longoria Make Sense for the D-backs?

By Michael McDermott
Chad Patrick Arizona Fall League Start
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

Chad Patrick Makes Second Arizona Fall League Start

By Michael McDermott
Mike Hazen, Diamondbacks General Manager
Arizona Diamondbacks News

Key Offseason Dates for the Diamondbacks and MLB

By Jack Sommers
Corbin Carroll running the bases against the Philadelphia Phillies on August 30, 2022.
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

Revisiting the Diamondbacks Historic 2019 Draft

By Michael McDermott
Zac Gallen has a 34.1 IP Scoreless Streak
Arizona Diamondbacks Analysis

Inside the Diamondbacks Awards for the 2022 Season

By Michael McDermott
Chase Field
Arizona Diamondbacks Analysis

Chase Field is No Longer A Hitter's Ballpark

By Jack Sommers