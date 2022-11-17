Diamondbacks Top Prospects #13: LHP Tommy Henry

Name: Tommy Henry

Age: 25

Position: Starting Pitcher

Acquired: 2019 MLB Draft, Competitive Balance Round B (74), $850K signing bonus

Tools: Fastball 45, Curveball 50, Slider 55, Changeup 50, Command 45, Overall 45

Henry's fastball sits 89-93 MPH and can touch 95 MPH with max effort. However due to the lack of velocity and movement, he gets hit hard when the pitch is not properly located. His slider is his best secondary offering, flashing the ability to hit the glove side of the plate. His curveball and changeup are usable pitches, but are best utilized early in the count to fool hitters rather than his fastball and slider when he's ahead.

ETA: 2023 (already debuted)

Risk: Medium-Low

Top 30 List

2022 Overview

Coming off a disappointing 2021 season in which he got bombed in Double-A Amarillo, Henry needed to right the ship quickly in order to get to the big leagues. He did just that, pitching to a 3.74 ERA over 113 innings in 21 starts with Triple-A Reno. While the overall season numbers don't fully paint the picture, he put together an impressive string of starts.

From May 26th to July 29th, Henry made 12 starts for the Aces. He went 3-2 with a 3.37 ERA and a 70/19 strikeout to walk ratio in 72 innings. Averaging six innings a start with a strikeout to walk ratio over 3.50, that earned him a promotion to the big leagues on August 3rd. In his first major league cup of coffee with the Diamondbacks, Henry went 3-4 with a 5.36 ERA and a 36/21 strikeout to walk ratio in 47 innings. It was the typical up and down type season for a rookie starting pitcher.

Between Reno and Arizona, Henry was able to pitch 160 innings. Getting to that number is very significant, as that means he physically can handle a starting pitcher workload of 165-185 innings without worrying too much about injuries.

2023 Outlook

Given how he was able to handle a starting pitcher workload last season, he will be deployed as a starting pitcher either in Arizona or in Reno. Where he starts the season will depend on his ability to throw the ball this spring. After Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly, the next three rotation spots are potentially up for grabs. Madison Bumgarner is likely to occupy one of them for the start of the season at least.

Time will be of the essence for Henry to secure a rotation spot, as the organization has a plethora of arms at the top of their minor league system. Drey Jameson and Ryne Nelson have already debuted in 2022 and have shown more upside. In addition to those two, the team has more arms that are set to pitch for Reno this season. Brandon Pfaadt has already had success in a 10-start stretch, plus Slade Cecconi and Blake Walston could potentially start the year in Reno. In the situation where Henry is no longer better than seventh on the starting pitcher depth chart, the organization must move swiftly to convert him to relief.

MLB Projection

Due to the organization's projected starting pitching depth in the big leagues and Triple-A Reno, Henry will need to quickly prove he can consistently perform as a starter. With good command, he can be a solid #4/5 starter in the rotation who eats up 170 innings then get moved to the bullpen for the postseason. However his track record of command is very hit or miss at each minor league stop.

As part of due diligence, the organization needs to figure out if there is any potential to convert him to a reliever so they're ready to make the move if most of the arms below him pan out. If there is any stuff bump with his fastball and slider, he becomes a candidate for medium leverage innings or potentially a setup role. His experience as a starter could serve well to handle opposite-handed hitters in those appearances. Henry should give the D-backs some valuable innings down the road, the only question is in what role?