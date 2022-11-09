Diamondbacks Top Prospects #17: Outfielder Dominic Canzone

Name: Dominic Canzone

Age: 25

Position: Left Field/Right Field/First Base

Acquired: 2019 MLB Draft, 8th Round (244), $379K signing bonus

Bats/Throws: Left/Right

Tools: Hit 45, Power 60, Defense 45, Arm 45, Run 45, Overall 45

Canzone has the ability to generate some big time exit velocities (~114-115 MPH).

ETA: 2023

Risk: Medium

2022 Overview

Canzone had a breakthrough season in 2021 that established him as a prospect, putting up an eye-popping .354/.425/.592 slash in 35 games with Double-A Amarillo. He opened up 2022 red hot as well, hitting .400 with six homers, getting a quick promotion to Triple-A Reno after two weeks. Canzone spent most of the year with the Diamondbacks' top minor league affiliate, hitting .284/.349/.489 in 88 games as the Aces clinched a Pacific Coast League title. Fangraphs rated his offense in Triple-A as 7% better than the league average player, with a 107 wRC+.

2023 Outlook

Canzone's raw power potential plus positional versatility makes him a candidate to be added to the 40-man roster to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft. He has the misfortune of being a positionally-limited outfielder with a left-handed bat, with more athletic outfielders such as Alek Thomas, Corbin Carroll, Jake McCarthy, and Daulton Varsho blocking him. First base isn't much of an avenue to start, as Christian Walker had a career season at the position. However in the event of an injury to any of those players, Canzone would be a capable fill-in candidate at either left field or first base.

MLB Projection

Canzone will likely develop into either a bat-first outfielder in left or at the designated hitter, whether that's a result of being a major half of a potential platoon with Stone Garrett or being an everyday player himself. Given how much the organization values defense, Canzone is unlikely to get much playing time on the grass. In Arizona, his path to consistent playing time will likely be through the designated hitter role.