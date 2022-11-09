Skip to main content
Diamondbacks Top Prospects #17: Outfielder Dominic Canzone

Diamondbacks Top Prospects #17: Outfielder Dominic Canzone

Back-to-back solid seasons from Canzone have him on the cusp of a big league role.

© Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Back-to-back solid seasons from Canzone have him on the cusp of a big league role.

Name: Dominic Canzone

Age: 25

Position: Left Field/Right Field/First Base

Acquired: 2019 MLB Draft, 8th Round (244), $379K signing bonus

Bats/Throws: Left/Right

Tools: Hit 45, Power 60, Defense 45, Arm 45, Run 45, Overall 45

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Canzone has the ability to generate some big time exit velocities (~114-115 MPH).

ETA: 2023

Risk: Medium

Top 30 List

2022 Overview

Canzone had a breakthrough season in 2021 that established him as a prospect, putting up an eye-popping .354/.425/.592 slash in 35 games with Double-A Amarillo. He opened up 2022 red hot as well, hitting .400 with six homers, getting a quick promotion to Triple-A Reno after two weeks. Canzone spent most of the year with the Diamondbacks' top minor league affiliate, hitting .284/.349/.489 in 88 games as the Aces clinched a Pacific Coast League title. Fangraphs rated his offense in Triple-A as 7% better than the league average player, with a 107 wRC+.

2023 Outlook

Canzone's raw power potential plus positional versatility makes him a candidate to be added to the 40-man roster to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft. He has the misfortune of being a positionally-limited outfielder with a left-handed bat, with more athletic outfielders such as Alek Thomas, Corbin Carroll, Jake McCarthy, and Daulton Varsho blocking him. First base isn't much of an avenue to start, as Christian Walker had a career season at the position. However in the event of an injury to any of those players, Canzone would be a capable fill-in candidate at either left field or first base.

MLB Projection

Canzone will likely develop into either a bat-first outfielder in left or at the designated hitter, whether that's a result of being a major half of a potential platoon with Stone Garrett or being an everyday player himself. Given how much the organization values defense, Canzone is unlikely to get much playing time on the grass. In Arizona, his path to consistent playing time will likely be through the designated hitter role. 

In This Article (1)

Arizona Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks

Dominic Canzone blows a bubble while watching a Spring Training Game
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

Diamondbacks Top Prospects #17: Outfielder Dominic Canzone

By Michael McDermott
May 15, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Cole Sulser (31) delivers during the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Arizona Diamondbacks News

Diamondbacks Claim RHP Cole Sulser from Marlins

By Michael McDermott
Deyvison De Los Santos
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

Catching up with D-backs prospect Jackson Goddard

By Jack Sommers
Ian Kennedy giving up homer to Rowdy Tellez
Arizona Diamondbacks News

Diamondbacks Decline Option on Ian Kennedy

By Michael McDermott
Nov 2, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez (9) reacts after the Astros threw a combined no-hitter and defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in game four of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Arizona Diamondbacks Analysis

Christian Vázquez Could Be An Affordable Upgrade at Catcher

By Michael McDermott
Zac Gallen sets franchise record for scoreless IP in the 1st inning today
Arizona Diamondbacks Analysis

Was Zac Gallen Snubbed in the Cy Young Award Voting?

By Jack Sommers
Blaze Alexander
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

Diamondbacks Top Prospects #18: Infielder Blaze Alexander

By Michael McDermott
Justin Martinez is feeling strong
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

Justin Martinez is Feeling Strong in the Arizona Fall League

By Jack Sommers