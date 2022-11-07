Skip to main content
Diamondbacks Top Prospects #18: Infielder Blaze Alexander

Diamondbacks Top Prospects #18: Infielder Blaze Alexander

Alexander enjoyed a breakout year with Double-A Amarillo in 2022.

© Mark Henle, Mark Henle/The Republic

Alexander enjoyed a breakout year with Double-A Amarillo in 2022.

Name: Blaze Alexander

Age: 23

Position: Shortstop

Acquired: 2018 MLB Draft, 11th Round, $500K signing bonus

Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Tools: Hit 50, Power 50, Defense 50, Arm 70, Run 50, Overall 45

ETA: 2023

Risk: Medium

2022 Overview

After it appeared that Alexander was going to be a disappointing player, he found a second wind in the 2022 season. With Double-A Amarillo, he hit .306/.388/.519 with 17 home runs and 10 stolen bases. Fangraphs rated his offense as 36% better than the league average player with a 136 wRC+, a similar number to Alek Thomas' 134 in 2021. After hitting only 22 home runs in his first three pro seasons, he smashed 20 in 2022. The big offensive year allowed him to keep his status as a potential big league prospect after coming close to fading out. Alexander finished the year in Triple-A Reno, where he helped the Aces win a Pacific Coast League title.

2023 Outlook

Alexander will likely be added to the 40-man roster ahead of the Rule 5 Draft, given the team's need for right-handed bats on the infield. He'll have the chance to compete for a big league role either as the starting shortstop, but could end up opening the season with Reno. It will only be a matter of time before he sees time in the big leagues, whether an injury opens up that opportunity or he simply hits his way into the show.

MLB Projection

Alexander could end up being a starting infielder at either second, short, or third, but could also see time as an offensive-minded utility player on the infield and a bit of outfield play. He could potentially play as many as five possible positions, which could work thanks to his athleticism and arm strength. Given the current makeup of the roster, his best path to regular at-bats may be as a utility guy in 2023. Later on he can settle at one spot, depending on how players such as Josh Rojas, Emmanuel Rivera, and Geraldo Perdomo perform. 

Diamondbacks Top Prospects #18: Infielder Blaze Alexander

By Michael McDermott
