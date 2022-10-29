Skip to main content
Diamondbacks Top Prospects #24: LHP Nate Savino

Diamondbacks Top Prospects #24: LHP Nate Savino

Savino was a former projected top pick that fell in the draft due to velocity concerns.

© Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Savino was a former projected top pick that fell in the draft due to velocity concerns.

Name: Nate Savino

Age: 20

Position: Starting Pitcher

Acquired: 2022 Draft, 3rd Round (82), $700K signing bonus

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tools: Fastball 45, Slider 50, Changeup 50, Command 50, Overall 40

The in-stadium radar gun had Savino at 93-95 MPH coming out of high school in the Perfect Game National Showcase at Chase Field in 2019, but his velocity dipped in college to 88-90. He experienced a momentary velocity spike at the start of the 2022 college season, averaging 91 MPH, but wasn't able to maintain it, which caused him to fall to the third round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

2022 Overview

As mentioned above, Savino entered 2022 with better stuff and velocity entering his junior season at the University of Virginia but was unable to maintain it. Even with that, the Diamondbacks opted to gamble on that uptick in velocity, selecting him in the 3rd round. He did not pitch with the D-backs in any of their affiliated levels in 2022, so it's possible an injury could be the culprit.

2023 Outlook

Assuming Savino is healthy, he should start the 2023 year with Low-A Visalia just to make sure he can handle the pro ball workload. Once that's established, he should be promoted to High-A Hillsboro. The key for him then will be proving he's able to handle a starter's workload and continue to throw strikes at both levels. 

MLB Projection

With the number of higher ceiling arms ahead of him, Savino has a tough road for sticking as a starter in the D-backs organization. Any sort of injuries will likely result in a permanent move to the bullpen, where hopefully there is a velocity bump. At 93-95 with a good slider, Savino has the chance to be a solid reliever in the middle innings like Andrew Chafin. 

In This Article (1)

Arizona Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks

Nate Savino
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

Diamondbacks Top Prospects #24: LHP Nate Savino

By Michael McDermott
Jorge Barrosa
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

Diamondbacks Top Prospects #25: Outfielder Jorge Barrosa

By Michael McDermott
Christian Walker, First Base Gold Glove Finalist
Arizona Diamondbacks News

Christian Walker Wins Fielding Bible Award at First Base

By Michael McDermott
Christian Walker had a career year
Arizona Diamondbacks News

Christian Walker and Ketel Marte are Silver Slugger Finalists

By Jack Sommers
Sep 17, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Tyler Zuber (53) throws a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Arizona Diamondbacks News

Diamondbacks Claim RHP Tyler Zuber Off Waivers from Royals

By Michael McDermott
Salt River pitching coach Shane Loux after a Salt River 12-0 win. Photo taken by Michael McDermott.
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

Shane Loux Discusses His Transition To Pitching Coach

By Michael McDermott
Oct 15, 2022; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Salt River Rafters infielder Deyvison de Los Santos (14) returns to the dugout after striking out against the Surprise Saguaros at Chase Field. Mlb Dbacks Fall League Prospects
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

Deyvison De Los Santos Struggles at the Plate

By Michael McDermott
Auburn's Ryan Bliss (9) attempts a double play from second base during the Auburn-Alabama Capital City Classic at Riverfront Park in Montgomery, Ala., on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Alabama defeated Auburn 6-3. Jc Aubase 23
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

Diamondbacks Top Prospects #26: Infielder Ryan Bliss

By Michael McDermott