Diamondbacks Top Prospects #3: Outfielder Druw Jones

Name: Druw Jones

Age: 19

Position: Center Fielder

Acquired: 2022 MLB Draft, 1st Round (2), $8.819M signing bonus

Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Tools and Grades: Hit 55, Power 60, Defense 70, Arm 65, Run 70, Overall 60

Jones is the type of player the Diamondbacks will look to build around, as a legitimate five tool player who could develop five plus tools down the road. The organization has some very good prospects ahead of him on the list, but Jones has the highest ceiling of all of them.

ETA: 2026

Risk: Very High

Top 30 List

2022 Season Overview

Jones was one of the top five talents in the 2022 draft class and was able to perform while under the microscope, vaulting himself into the conversation for the first overall pick. After the Baltimore Orioles took Jackson Holliday first overall, Jones was quickly snatched up by Arizona with the second pick. Scouting director Ian Rebhan attributed his ability to impact the game in various ways as the deciding factor to take him despite already having a deep group of prospects and controllable players in the outfield. The D-backs signed him for #2 full slot value, just under $8.819 million.

After signing on July 23rd, Jones tore the labrum in his left shoulder taking batting practice with the team's complex league affiliate and needed surgery to fix it. It's an injury the organization is all too familiar with, as Corbin Carroll and Jordan Lawlar suffered similar injuries in 2021. The good news for Jones is both Carroll and Lawlar were able to make a full recovery from their respective surgeries. As was the case with Lawlar, Jones will be able to consult either player for advice in handling the rehab process.

2023 Outlook

The first key is making sure Jones is able to make a full recovery from surgery. The beginning of Spring Training would be the earliest possible date, although it's more important that he's ready for the minor league season in April, even if his spring is delayed a bit. Once healthy, Jones will start the year with Low-A Visalia. He'll be on a similar timeline to Lawlar in 2022 if he can perform well at the plate. That might mean he gets significant time at both Low and High-A, then perhaps a look at Double-A and the Arizona Fall League. A good year from Jones could vault him into the top spot on the 2024 prospect list.

MLB Projection

Jones has the type of talent to drastically improve the D-backs fortunes, should he hit his ceiling of a superstar player. At his peak, he can be a prolific base stealer, hit 30 home runs, and could win multiple Gold Gloves while hitting in the top of the order. His floor is that of an everyday center fielder who can hit for enough power and play outstanding defense as a feast or famine bottom of the order hitter.