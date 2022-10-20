Skip to main content
Diamondbacks Top Prospects #30: Infielder Andrew Pintar

Pintar was a buy-low candidate for the Diamondbacks in the fifth round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

© Dave Schwarz via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Name: Andrew Pintar

HT/WT: 6'2" 190

Age: 21

Position: Second Baseman

Acquired: 5th Round, 2022 MLB Draft (138th Overall)

Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Tools: Hit 45, Power 50, Run 60, Arm: 40, Defense: 55, Overall 40

ETA: 2025

Risk: Very High

2022 Overview

Pintar is a former walk-on at Brigham Young University who enjoyed a breakout sophomore campaign that put him on the radar of scouts heading into 2022. Unfortunately he was unable to build upon that, struggling in 17 games before needing season-ending shoulder surgery in March. That caused him to drop all the way to the fifth round, where the Diamondbacks picked him up for an under-slot $316.9k deal.

2023 Outlook

Based on the recovery timeline, Pintar should be healthy by the time spring rolls around and be able to fully participate in workouts. Given his success at the collegiate level in 2021, he'll likely start the year with either Low-A Visalia or High-A Hillsboro. His arm likely limits him to second, which he has the range and hands to handle, although it's more important that he swings the bat well. 

If Pintar starts the season with Visalia, it's more to make sure he's healthy before challenging him in Hillsboro. His ability to handle one of the most pitching-friendly parks and league environments will be key for his evaluation and ability to progress in 2023. If he performs well enough to finish the season with Double-A Amarillo, then Pintar may be an interesting piece on the infield.

MLB Projection

Pintar's current tool profile suggests a potential backup infielder, as the arm limits him to second base, left field, and center field. With a lesser defensive profile, how his bat performs will be very important. There isn't a track record of him performing yet in pro ball, so how he performs in 2023 will determine if he stays a top prospect or not when next year's draft class rolls into the rankings.

Arizona Diamondbacks
Andrew Pintar scores on an inside-the-park home run during the final game of the season Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud. Rox 2
