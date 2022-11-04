Two players in the Diamondbacks organization will be representing them for the annual Fall Stars game. Shortstop Jordan Lawlar and reliever Justin Martinez were named as National League Fall Stars today. Both players currently sit on our Top 30 prospect list.

Lawlar, 20, is the D-backs No. 2 prospect due to his excellent feel to hit and solid enough defense at shortstop. He has the second highest OPS amongst shortstops in the Arizona Fall League, sitting at a .997 mark. He has drawn nearly as many walks (11) as strikeouts (14) and hit a pair of home runs in the first week. He suffered a fractured scapula just three weeks into the fall league, ending his run after 11 games and 49 plate appearances. As a result of the injury, Lawlar will not be participating in the game.

Martinez, 21, has made a strong impression in his opportunity in the fall league. Recovering from Tommy John surgery in June 2021, the D-backs No. 29 prospect made 25 appearances at three different levels before the fall league assignment. In seven games, Martinez has pitched to a 2.35 ERA, three saves, and a 13/5 strikeout to walk ratio in 7.2 innings. Batters have had trouble catching up to his high octane stuff, which starts with an upper 90s fastball that can reach triple digits. On days he can command his off-speed stuff, which includes a slider and a changeup, he can get some really ugly swings. Martinez will be a candidate for the bullpen next spring and has the mentality to be a late-inning reliever.

The Fall Stars game will be played Sunday at Sloan Park in Mesa, AZ at 4:00PM ET, 2:00 P.M. Arizona time. (Don't forget daylights savings ends November 6th 2:00 A.M.)