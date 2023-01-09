As Correa finds himself in limbo with teams, the Dodgers could be a potential landing spot.

Just like that, Carlos Correa could be making his way back to the free-agent market. With this potential move, that means the Dodgers could be back in business with a shot at signing him once again.

As many may know, back in December, Correa agreed to a 13-Year, $350M Contract with the San Francisco Giants. That was until the Giants backed away from the deal after concerns during his physical.

Correa then agreed to a 12-year, $315 million deal with the New York Mets. After another physical with New York, it was deja-vu all over, as the Mets are now currently in limbo due to concerns about Correa’s right leg.

There has been even more thrown into the mix as of late. On Thursday, MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that Correa’s camp was negotiating with at least one other team. The following day on Friday, insiders Andy Martino of SNY and Will Sammon of The Athletic piled on even more reports.

Below is what Martino reported:

“Over the past few days, the Mets have grown ‘very frustrated’ with Carlos Correa negotiations, in the words of one source with direct knowledge of the team’s thinking, and are now considering walking away altogether.”

And here was Sammon’s report:

“There’s still a scenario where the two parties move on without a deal, even though it’s worth restating that they’ve been actively working toward one.”

If the shortstop does become available, he most likely would not get another double-digit-year, $300 million contract from a third team. There is a risk in doing so especially after knowing that not one, but two teams backed out of deals already.

Of the many teams on the horizon, the Minnesota Twins are the most familiar with any issues Correa does have with his physical, as he already signed with them last year on a short-term contract.

On the other hand, there is the possibility of Correa taking a one or two-year deal with a high average annual salary. If that is the case, he could be up for grabs for the Dodgers once again.

There is no question that the Dodgers can use some help in the shortstop position. The 28-year-old is a two-time All-Star who has posted a 128 OPS+ over the last three seasons. If added, Correa could ease the load off of Gavin Lux and even allow Lux to move to second while Chris Taylor moves to the outfield. This lineup would allow for more flexibility and depth, which is always a plus.

There are, of course, downsides to acquiring Correa. Of those issues, this move would prevent the team from resetting their luxury tax. At the same time, the highs would outweigh the lows, given the fact that Correa can add competitive value to the team and place L.A. in a playoff-contending position.

Ultimately, Correa is an elite player that the Dodgers should not miss out on if an opportunity does present itself.