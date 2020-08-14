SI.com
InsideTheDodgers
HomeNews
Search

Dear Dodgers, Just Bat Mookie Betts Leadoff Already

Howard Cole

The question of who should bat leadoff for the Dodgers has finally been answered, right?

On Thursday night, Mookie Betts put up the best performance of the 2020 MLB season from the top spot in the Dodgers' lineup, batting 4-for-4 with three home runs and five RBI. Betts led a breakout for a previously struggling lineup in an 11-2 pummeling of the San Diego Padres.

The home-run trifecta was the sixth of Betts' career, now in its seventh MLB season. That tied him with Sammy Sosa and Hall of Famer Johnny Mize. And to the delight of Dodgers fans, Betts could add plenty more three-homer games to his resumé over the next 12 seasons to come.

Yet Betts has only batted leadoff in six of the Dodgers' 20 games thus far.

Manager Dave Roberts has rotated several batters in the top spot this season to varying levels of success. Max Muncy has hit .150 with a .546 OPS in 26 plate appearances, while Joc Pederson has an .080 average and .407 average in 29 PAs. The clear winner is Betts, whose 29 PAs leading off have resulted in a .440 average, 1.517 OPS, four homers, and eight RBI.

[Follow Sports Illustrated’s Inside the Dodgers on Twitter.]

Asked if he'll keep Betts in the leadoff spot after his monster Thursday night, Roberts seemed to acknowledge that it was the best decision.

For a manager who sometimes outsmarts himself trying to find the best matchup advanced metrics can provide -- or just making weird lineups, as Howard put it -- the best answer is the obvious one.

Betts has excelled batting leadoff throughout his career, compiling a .304 average, .917 OPS, 177 doubles, 114 home runs, 350 RBI, and 89 stolen bases. He won the American League MVP in 2018 in that spot. Betts says he's "comfortable" there. Why try to tinker with something that clearly works?

Sure, maybe there was a temptation to see how Betts could do in more of a run-producing spot. Could he see better pitches with men on base? But in this shortened 2020 season, there's less time to experiment. And one-third of the schedule has been played now.

Don't overthink this, Dave Roberts. Lead off with Betts.

Ian Casselberry watchdogs sports media for Awful Announcing. He's covered baseball for SB Nation, Yahoo Sports and MLive, and was one of Bleacher Report's first lead MLB writers. Please follow Ian on Twitter @iancass and give him a listen at The Podcass.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Padres at Dodgers Game Thread, Thursday at 6:40 p.m. PT

Welcome to another of our daily Dodgers game threads. Thursday marks the finale of a four versus the Padres at Chavez Ravine. First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. PT on SportsNet LA.

Howard Cole

Howard Cole

Padres at Dodgers Game Thread, Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 6, Padres 0. Blake Treinen the winner (1-1), Zach Davies the loser (2-2), Kenley Jansen the save. L.A. improves to 12-7, San Diego falls to 11-8.]

Howard Cole

Howard Cole

Giants at Dodgers Game Thread, Friday at 6:40 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 7, Giants 2. Dylan Floro the winner (1-0), Jeff Samardzija the loser (0-2). L.A. home runs by Mookie Betts (3), Max Muncy (4), Will Smith (2) and Edwin Rios (3). Corey Seager left the game in the third inning with lower back discomfort.]

Howard Cole

Howard Cole

Padres at Dodgers Game Thread, Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Padres 6, Dodgers 2. Garrett Richards the winner (1-1), Ross Stripling the loser (3-1). Padres improve to 11-7, Dodgers fall to 11-7. A forgettable night all the way around.]

Howard Cole

Howard Cole

Giants at Dodgers Game Thread, Sunday at 1:10 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 6, Giants 2. Jake McGee the winner (1-0), Tyler Rogers the loser (1-3). L.A. home runs by A.J. Pollock (4) and Mookie Betts (4). Dodgers improve to 11-5, Giants fall to 7-10.]

Howard Cole

Howard Cole

Padres at Dodgers Game Thread, Monday at 6:40 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Padres 2, Dodgers 1. Cal Quantrill the winner (2-0), Dustin May the loser (1-1). Los Angeles hitters left six men on base and went 1-8 with runners in scoring position.]

Howard Cole

Howard Cole

Giants at Dodgers Game Thread, Saturday at 6:10 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Giants 5, Dodgers 4. Johnny Cueto the winner (1-0), Clayton Kershaw the loser (1-1). L.A. home runs by Justin Turner (1). Dodgers fall to 10-5, Giants improve to 7-9.]

Howard Cole

Sansastarkwins

Dodgers at Angels Series Preview

Despite the continued excellence of Mike Trout, the additions of Anthony Rendon at third base, Jason Castro behind the plate, righties Dylan Bundy and Julio Teheran to the rotation, manager Joe Maddon, and the recent call-up of top prospect Jo Adell, the Angels continue to be a thoroughly mediocre team.

Cliff Corcoran

Mookie Betts Homers Three Times as Dodgers Wallop Padres

Mookie Betts led the way with three home runs through five innings, which he's actually done once before. With a chance to add a fourth two innings later, Betts managed only an infield single (the slacker), settling for a 4-4 night, confident in the knowledge he’d tied a major league record by homering three times in a game for the sixth time in his seven-year career.

Howard Cole

Dodger Stadium to Serve as Vote Center for Presidential General Election

Team partners with LeBron James, David Price and national coalition More Than A Vote to encourage voter turnout.

Howard Cole